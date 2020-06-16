Vietnam should stay vigilant despite lack of community transmission: experts

Although no community transmission of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Vietnam in the past 60 days, the country should continue to stay vigilant, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

A health worker measures blood pressure for a foreign expert before he is quarantined.

The COVID-19 pandemic in the world is unpredictable, especially in China, a neighbouring country with Vietnam, it said.

After nearly two months with almost no new community coronavirus infections, China has detected dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market. This raised concerns about a resurgence of the disease.

The committee urged people to take measures to prevent and combat COVID-19 in the new situation, and exercise “double duty” in accordance with the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc – developing the economy while preventing COVID-19.

The country will continue preventing the risk of disease outbreaks from outside and strictly control entry, with quarantine upon arrival necessary so as not to spread the pandemic to the community.

The entry of foreign experts and skilled labourers should be facilitated while assuring they would not be a source of infection.

It was a must to ensure social security and pay attention to support the poor.

No new coronavirus infections were recorded in Vietnam on Monday, the committee said.

So far, 334 infections have been reported in the country, including 194 imported cases which were quarantined upon arrival.

As many as 323 patients, or 96.7 per cent of the total, have recovered from the disease, and there have been no deaths.

Among the remaining 11 still under treatment, one has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and three at least twice.

At present, 8,792 people are being kept in quarantine, including 96 in hospitals, 7,778 in other quarantine facilities and 918 at home.

According to Luong Ngoc Khue, director of the Health Ministry’s Department for Medical Examination and Treatment, Patient 91, a British pilot and also the most severe case in Vietnam, continued to show miracle improvement, but he still needs many more weeks for a full recover.

The patient, Scotsman Stephen Cameron, now does not need mechanical ventilation and can breathe on his own.

His pulse, blood pressure, and blood oxygen have become stable. He is conscious and can communicate well with others; however, his legs remain weak.

He is able to take in 1,250ml of soup and milk every day. His kidney, heart and liver functions have also recovered. He is no longer prescribed any type of antibiotics.

Several days ago, the patient could sit firmly in a wheelchair and sunbathe in the balcony of Cho Ray Hospital. He could move his hands and legs, press a keyboard, and use the mobile phone. VNS

