Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys

30/10/2020    15:12 GMT+7

Do Tuan Dat, director of developer Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (Vabiotech), said on October 30 that Vietnamese researchers have begun performing trials for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys.

The trial phase will see the vaccine given in various doses to 12 healthy macaca mulatta monkeys aged between three and five years old, with each animal weighing over three kg.

The 12 monkeys will be divided into two groups, including those that are given injections and those not given injections. Indeed, the vaccine will be administered to the animals on two occasions, with continuous evaluation throughout the process as each shot is given every 21 to 28 days.

 

Dat outlined that it will take approximately three months to get the results back from the trials, after which the blood samples of the monkeys will be sent to units in Hanoi for testing.

A COVID-19 vaccine for humans is expected to be ready for mass production by 2022. VOV

Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman

Vietnam has ordered COVID-19 vaccines from some partners, including in Russia and the UK, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference on October 15.

 
 

Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Nam have planned to use helicopters in the rescue of eight people who are missing in two landslides.

Streets of Da Nang, Quang Nam devastated after storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

After storm Molave swept over the central provinces of Quang Nam and Da Nang, the streets of the two cities were destructed with fallen trees on the road and many houses with their roofs blown away ...

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Educational establishments should explore new ways of teaching, including online and through TV, radio and others, since the Government is seeking to speed up digital transformation in the sector,

Vietnamese engineer honoured in Czech Republic
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  3 giờ trước 

Engineer Trinh Tan, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in North Morava and Ostrava, has been awarded with the first-class Order of national service of the Czech Republic State.

Stiffer fines for mask violators
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government is planning to fine people who don’t wear masks in public places up to VND3,000,000 (US$130).

North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to propose a feasible plan for the North-South high-speed railway, considering this the backbone of the national strategy on railway development by 2050.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Ministry raises warnings over winter-spring diseases

Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Reports of another deadly landslide in central Vietnam have emerged, killing three people and leaving eight missing.

Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Quang Ngai is preparing to evacuate over 12,000 residents to avoid flooding in the downstream of the Tra Khuc, Ve and Tra Cau rivers.

A fun vision of learning what you please
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quang Tung and Luu Phuong Thao are two young and aspiring educators hoping to change conventional learning and teaching.

Hundreds tested negative after coming into contact with suspected COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

More than 340 people who either had direct or indirect contact with a COVID-19 positive patient who was working in HCM City have all tested negative for the virus. 

Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

With Typhoon Molave making landfall in the central region on October 28, many homes have had their roofs blown off, an array of trees have toppled over, and large swathes of crops have been damaged.

Benefits of the personal identification number
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Colonel Nguyen Thi Thu Que, deputy director of the Legal Department of Administrative and Judicial Reform, the Ministry of Public Security, talks about the law on residence, which was recently discussed at the NA meeting this month.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

French consultants will give final assessments before the Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway is put into commercial operation, but they cannot come to Vietnam until November.

Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

At least seven people have died and 46 are missing after landslides hit two mountainous communes in Nam Tra My district, central Quang Nam province, on October 28.

Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Procurators on October 28 proposed prison sentences ranging from three to 19 years for 12 defendants involved in violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Oct. 28, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

From old tyres to kids’ fun
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Discarded old tyres have been given a new lease of life at kids’ playgrounds in Hai Duong province.

Disabled girl becomes first university student from ethnic village
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

A disabled girl from the Central Highland province of Kon Tum has made her dream of going to university become a reality.

