Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19

The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1.

At the Cha Lo international border gate in central Quang Binh province

The decision was delivered to the Lao and Cambodian Embassies in Vietnam.

Vietnam wishes to receive cooperation of the two neighbouring countries’ governments. It will continue to coordinate closely with countries in the region and around the world to early control the pandemic.

Amid COVID-19 impacts, countries and territories around the globe have implemented many strong measures to fight against the pandmic. ASEAN member nations have restricted entry and exit activities at different levels.

Cambodia on March 20 announced the suspension of activities at the country’s border gates with Vietnam from March 30 to April 19, while Laos suspended individuals’ entry at all international border gates across the country from March 30 to April 19.

Previously, the Lao government also ordered the temporary closure of 10 border gates with its neighbouring countries, including Vietnam, from March 19 to April 20, amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the world./.

