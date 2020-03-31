Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19

 
 
01/04/2020    02:05 GMT+7

The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1.

Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19 hinh anh 1

At the Cha Lo international border gate in  central Quang Binh province

The decision was delivered to the Lao and Cambodian Embassies in Vietnam.

Vietnam wishes to receive cooperation of the two neighbouring countries’ governments. It will continue to coordinate closely with countries in the region and around the world to early control the pandemic.

Amid COVID-19 impacts, countries and territories around the globe have implemented many strong measures to fight against the pandmic. ASEAN member nations have restricted entry and exit activities at different levels.

 

Cambodia on March 20 announced the suspension of activities at the country’s border gates with Vietnam from March 30 to April 19, while Laos suspended individuals’ entry at all international border gates across the country from March 30 to April 19.

Previously, the Lao government also ordered the temporary closure of 10 border gates with its neighbouring countries, including Vietnam, from March 19 to April 20, amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the world./.

Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc permit customs clearance of goods through auxiliary border gates on the Vietnam-China border.

Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic

Border guards in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and near border crossings to receive people in quarantine in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country..

 
 

.
Three more positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, totaling 207
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded three more COVID-19 cases as of 6pm on March 31, bringing the total number to 207, according to the Health Ministry.

Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
PHOTOSicon  1 giờ trước 

Buses operating on frequent routes which depart from or arrive in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and cover less than 100km can still run two trips per day at maximum with no more than 20 passengers.

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.

Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam as from 00:00 of April 1 until the end of April 15 as part of measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung has directed the Department of Health to set up 10 working groups and arrange 10 rapid COVID-19 test stations in the city. At first, tests will be implemented in the wards around Bach Mai Hospital.

HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

HCM City Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong has agreed to a proposal from the municipal Transport Department on suspending all public bus services in the locality from April 1 to the end of April 15.

Vietnamese people's confidence in Government’s response to COVID-19 highest worldwide: German survey
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Up to 62 percent of respondents in Vietnam say that their government is doing “right amount” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the biggest public survey on COVID-19 conducted by the Berlin-based Dalia Research.

Deputy PM calls for setting up managing unit for delayed expressway project
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Government Office said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has ordered the setting up of a managing unit for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project.

Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will hold an appeal trial from April 13 to 16 for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has issued guidelines for schools and vocational education centres to extend online and television-based teaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

It’s not the first time Nguyen Van Chien has been sent on a mission, but it is the first time he has been stationed at a quarantine zone to prevent a pandemic.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Asia-Pacific keep rising
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region continued to report new COVID-19 cases and deaths on March 31.

Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Hanoi Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has established three task forces to implement rapid COVID-19 tests in the area around Bach Mai Hospital, fast emerging as a complicated hot spot of the country.

Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam had confirmed 204 COVID-19 cases as of 6:00 on March 31, with the latest patient a 10-year-old boy living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.

30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
VIDEOicon  18 giờ trước 

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

An American woman attacked health staff and tried to flee from the Ministry of Public Security’s Hospital 199 in central Da Nang city when she was brought to the hospital for quarantine on March 30 morning.

Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Any time Le Thanh Tung feels an urge to swap jobs, he finds himself scrolling through ybox.vn.

Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
VIDEOicon  20 giờ trước 

In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
FEATUREicon  30/03/2020 

While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

