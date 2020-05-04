Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/05/2020 11:25:22 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice

 
 
06/05/2020    11:21 GMT+7

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), under the Ministry of Health, is testing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine on mice, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Vietnam is testing a potential Covid-19 vaccine on mice - PHOTO: VNA

VABIOTECH Director Do Tuan Dat noted that the company has taken blood samples from the mice to evaluate the vaccine’s efficiency and safety, and the results will arrive in the next two or three weeks.

“After that, VABIOTECH will test the vaccine on other animals and humans,” he confirmed.

There are currently 70-80 vaccine makers testing potential Covid-19 vaccines on mice worldwide and eight companies are testing vaccines on mice and humans at the same time.

“Vietnam is keeping a close eye on the processes of these eight companies. If it is safe and effective, we will take similar steps. However, we will be very careful to ensure safety,” Dat remarked.

Vietnam has produced dozens of vaccines for domestic demand since the 1960s. SGT

Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine

Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine

World leaders sign up to a fundraising drive, which aims to raise $8.3bn over the next month.

 
Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?

Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?

There are no drugs proven to help doctors treat the disease, but work is under way around the world.

 
 

Other News

Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
SOCIETY  1 giờ trước 

Nguyen Son Hai, Director of the Ministry of Education and Training's Department of Information and Technology talks on changes in learning and teaching methods to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
SOCIETY  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam recently celebrated the National Reunification and victory over a global superpower, but it has also been praised internationally in the past few weeks for initially winning the battle against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus.

Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
SOCIETY  4 giờ trước 

Late on March 6, the Hanoi 115 Medical Emergency Centre received a call. Three workers were quickly scrambled and donned hazmat suits before setting off for Ba Dinh District, sirens wailing. 

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
FEATURE  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATURE  17 giờ trước 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
SOCIETY  19 giờ trước 

Fifty one private kindergartens in HCM City have closed down, unable to afford rents and salaries to regular teachers amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the city Department of Education and Training reported.

Vietnam's COVID-19 response by the numbers
Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers
SOCIETY  20 giờ trước 

With only 271 confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths to date, Vietnam has performed well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world is finally starting to notice.

Coronavirus: Chinese state media take aim at US 'lab theory'
Coronavirus: Chinese state media take aim at US 'lab theory'
SOCIETY  17 giờ trước 

Chinese state media said US claims that the virus originated in a research lab were "absurd".

Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
PHOTOS  22 giờ trước 

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
SOCIETY  20 giờ trước 

A Paris doctor says a patient first diagnosed with pneumonia is now confirmed as having had Covid-19.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 5
SOCIETY  05/05/2020 

New arrivals set to undergo four COVID-19 tests

Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
SOCIETY  05/05/2020 

All bus routes in Hanoi have resumed operation from May 4, but each bus must not have more than 30 people on board, including passengers, drivers and conductors, according to the city's Department of Transport.

Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
VIETNAM & WORLD  05/05/2020 

Photos of a bloody protest against the war by US forces in Vietnam at Kent State University in Ohio are now on display on the university’s online platform to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normal
Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normal
SOCIETY  05/05/2020 

The Vietnam Labor Management Boards based in the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) have reported that there is no updated information regarding the status of Vietnamese guest workers in either markets which have been infected with COVID-19.

Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
VIDEO  05/05/2020 

Frontline medical staff are rightly being praised for their amazing work. But away from the limelight there are many caregivers equally as important. These are people helping those less fortunate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
FEATURE  05/05/2020 

The bombing over Tan Son Nhat Airport, the airbase of the Sai Gon administration, by Quyết Thắng Squadron on April 28, 1975, was a glorious victory of the Vietnam People’s Air Force and helped accelerate the collapse

Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
PHOTOS  04/05/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi and HCM City faced serious traffic jams again on Monday as local schools re-opened after social distancing measures were eased.

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
FEATURE  04/05/2020 

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection for the people of the South of Vietnam. He said on numerous occasions that: "Our endearing land of the South has always been in my heart."

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETY  04/05/2020 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
Vietnam's legendary long-haired army
FEATURE  04/05/2020 

In the history of Vietnam, there was a unique unit that contributed a great deal to the war against the Americans. Consisting entirely of females, the force, known as 'Long-Haired Army', was formed in the Dong Khoi (General Uprising)

