Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice

Vietnam is testing a potential Covid-19 vaccine on mice

VABIOTECH Director Do Tuan Dat noted that the company has taken blood samples from the mice to evaluate the vaccine’s efficiency and safety, and the results will arrive in the next two or three weeks.

“After that, VABIOTECH will test the vaccine on other animals and humans,” he confirmed.

There are currently 70-80 vaccine makers testing potential Covid-19 vaccines on mice worldwide and eight companies are testing vaccines on mice and humans at the same time.

“Vietnam is keeping a close eye on the processes of these eight companies. If it is safe and effective, we will take similar steps. However, we will be very careful to ensure safety,” Dat remarked.

Vietnam has produced dozens of vaccines for domestic demand since the 1960s.