05/06/2020 17:07:37 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country

 
 
05/06/2020    15:59 GMT+7

Up to 2,700 foreign experts entering Vietnam in June and July will be quarantined upon arrival, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced in Thursday meeting. 

A flight carrying Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China) lands at Da Nang International Airport on May 29. Vietnam is now focused on bringing back stranded citizens and foreign experts to the country in order to revive the economy while containing the disease. 

As the country is moving towards the “new normal”, with the domestic COVID-19 situation well under control, the committee discussed plans to bring back stranded Vietnamese people overseas and welcome foreign investors, experts and high-skilled labourers, in a bid to achieve the “double goals” of both containing the disease and stimulating the economy post-pandemic.

Foreign experts coming to Vietnam will not have to produce certificates of being negative for SARS-CoV-2 when entering Vietnam, but will be tested upon arrival and quarantined for 14 days, the committee agreed, citing concerns that the pandemic situation outside Vietnam continues to be "complicated."

The committee has collaborated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to help Vietnamese experts, business leaders and engineers stranded overseas to return home. 

The military still bears the responsibility of receiving and quarantining Lao, Cambodian and Chinese students entering Vietnam via road routes.

The health ministry is tasked with soon developing instructions for receiving foreign investors and experts on short-term stay in Vietnam.

Some 1,800 foreign experts have been isolated in quarantined areas nationwide since the country starts to close down its border against all foreign arrivals since late March.

With no new cases reported on Thursday morning, Vietnam has gone seven weeks without COVID-19 community infections.

The tally of confirmed coronavirus patients in Vietnam has stood at 328 since May 30 when the latest patient, a one-year-old boy returning from Russia on May 13 and quarantined upon arrival, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. 

A total of 302 patients have been given the all-clear, accounting for more than 92 per cent of reported infections. 

Vietnam’s most critically-ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, no longer needed life support on Wednesday morning. He is now capable of holding a cup to drink, nod, smile and shake hands with doctors and nurses of HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases where he has been under treatment since March 18. 

On Wednesday, four COVID-19 patients who returned to Vietnam from Russia last month and received treatment at Thai Binh Province General Hospital recovered. 

 

In Hanoi, the 19th patient – one of the most critical cases in Vietnam – was discharged from hospital on the same day after she was given the all-clear last week.

Vietnamese citizens brought home from the UK

Nearly 340 Vietnamese citizens have been brought home safely from the UK on a repatriation flight that touched down in Vietnam on Wednesday.

The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, the authorities in Vietnam and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

It left Heathrow Airport in London on Wednesday, landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City the following day.

Onboard were children, students, the elderly and sick along with a number of tourists whose UK visas had expired but were previously unable to leave due to border closures.

The Embassy of Vietnam in London has instructed citizens to complete all required procedures and cooperate with local authorities to support them during their journey home.

Upon landing, passengers and cabin crew members undertook medical checks and were quarantined in line with regulations.

Ministry of  Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transport and other Government’s agencies, Vietnam Airline will continue arranging flights to bring its citizens home depending on the COVID-19 pandemic's developments, quarantine capacity of Vietnamese localities, and the demand of Vietnamese citizens living overseas.  VNS

Prompt response key to Vietnam's success in COVID-19 fight: expert

Asiana Airlines flight OZ7737 landed at Vietnam's Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province on April 17, bringing 308 experts from the Republic of Korea to Vietnam.

 
 

.
2 giờ trước 

Violence against women and children is never acceptable, stressed United Nations (UN) agencies, the Government of Vietnam and partners during a campaign launch on Thursday.

A biology teacher at the Phuoc Minh Secondary School in Tay Ninh Province, who was alleged to have sexually abused several male students, issued an apology and resigned on Wednesday. 

The authorities in Quang Nam Province has discovered a mass grave with 17 sets of remains from 50 years ago.

Two projects worth a total VND4 trillion (USD173.91 million) to upgrade runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports will be started by the end of this month.

Online teaching is the initiative of the country's education sector, not only for responding to learning in pandemic time.

Vietnam's most seriously ill COVID-19 patient's lungs have recovered by 50 per cent, doctors said on Thursday during a telemedicine consultation.

A total of 93 outstanding students from universities and colleges in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces on Tuesday received scholarships.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has made plans to deal with the coming locust plague including using military and weather radars to detect the locus.

A memorial service in Minneapolis also saw Rev Al Sharpton vow to "change the whole system of justice".

Farmers in the south-central province of Binh Thuan in areas without public irrigation systems have dug ponds, built small reservoirs, and installed efficient irrigation systems as drought occurs during the dry season.

More than 200 pregnant women are currently being looked after by medical workers and soldiers at a quarantine centre.

The risk of COVID-19 spreading at or near border areas still exists despite border checkpoints, according to Tran Dac Phu, a senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry of Health.

Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, a labour expert and a former Director of the Institute for Labour Science, in the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks about PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc's decision to delay the pay rise

The Ministry of Transport has removed a provision which mandates motorbikes' running lights to be always on during daytime in its draft revised Law on Road Traffic.

Multiple businesses in Vietnam suspended or scaled down their operations, and over five million employees nationwide lost their jobs in the first five months of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 

Thien An Orphanage is home to hundreds of abandoned children in Gia Lai Province.

Ho Chi Minh City has reached its goal to have 20 doctors per 10,000 people after implementation of a five-year programme on improving the quality of health care services for local residents.

To avoid being detected and identified by traffic cameras, taxi drivers and motorbike taxi (xe ôm) drivers around the frequently-crowded Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi have been trying to find ways to partly obscure their vehicles' number plates.

Singapore might face a severe outbreak of dengue fever unless urgent community action is taken, the country's National Environment Agency (NEA) warned on June 3.

