Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:21:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to continue testing Covid-19 vaccine on mice

 
 
21/05/2020    15:43 GMT+7

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production 1 (VABIOTECH) under the Ministry of Health will conduct a second test of Covid-19 vaccine on mice next month.

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production 1 (VABIOTECH) under the Ministry of Health will conduct a second test of Covid-19 vaccine on mice next month.

The move followed the positive results of the first test carried out recently. According to the firm, a total of 50 mice provided with the vaccine have remained healthy and active.

The vaccine has been jointly developed by Vabiotech and the UK’s Bristol University since late January when the pandemic occurred.

Currently, Vabiotech is among four Vietnamese agencies which are allowed to research a COVID-19 vaccine and the company is the first to pilot the vaccine on mice, using the virus vector technology which has never been used in Vietnam before.

Vabiotech estimates it would spend at least 12-18 months to successfully produce a Covid-19 vaccine that could work well on humans.

At present, more than 80 countries are focusing on the research of Covid-19 vaccine with eight piloting it on humans.

By this morning, May 21, Vietnam confirmed 324 Covid-19 cases, including 184 from abroad and quarantined after arriving in the country. Dtinews

 
Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine test on mice shows positive signs

Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine test on mice shows positive signs

Vietnam has seen some initial positive results for the test of a locally-made Covid-19 vaccine on mice.

 
 

Other News

.
Over 1,000 experts coming to Quang Ngai to be quarantined
Over 1,000 experts coming to Quang Ngai to be quarantined
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The central city of Quang Ngai will receive and quarantine over 1,000 foreign specialists coming to work at the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Hoa Phat Steel Company.

Heavy rains forecasted to hit northern, central regions
Heavy rains forecasted to hit northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The northern and northern central regions of Vietnam would face downpours from this evening, May 21, following scorching hot days.

Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant
Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The country's 91st COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, will be transferred to the intensive care centre in HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital to have a lung transplant when the patient is healthy enough for the procedure.

Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case
Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20 upheld the verdict handed down at the first-instance trial in a case involving the “manufacturing and trading of counterfeit medicine”.

Mekong Delta healthcare system growing rapidly, eases pressure on HCM City hospitals
Mekong Delta healthcare system growing rapidly, eases pressure on HCM City hospitals
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The healthcare system in the Mekong Delta has been steadily expanding and becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the large number of choices available now is helping reduce overcrowding at HCM City hospitals.

Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai
Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The police of the southern province of Dong Nai on May 20 decided to start legal proceedings against the deadly wall collapse case at the Giang Dien Industrial Park.

Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey
Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

A recent survey has found that learning pressure is the biggest challenge children face while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The People’s Committee of Da Nang has asked the two investors behind high-rise projects to change the glass used on the façade of the buildings by the end of this month.

Time to let motorbike’s little lights shine?
Time to let motorbike’s little lights shine?
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

A new draft law by the Ministry of Transport is aiming to shed some light on Vietnam's traffic problem.

Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
PHOTOSicon  21/05/2020 

With beautiful lotuses serving to brighten up streets throughout Hanoi, many of the blossoming flowers can be seen being carried by street vendors in bicycles as they sell them at the start of summer, the traditional lotus flower season.

Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

In the recent years, local farmers in Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province have expanded areas growing early ripen lychees with better yield.

Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

With pristine white lotus flowers starting to enter full bloom in a thousand-square-metre pond located in Tam Hung commune of Hanoi’s outlying Thanh Oai district, 

Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

The trams have been an inseparable part of the city’s landscape for more than two thirds of a century.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 21
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant

Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index
Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) ranked first in the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) in 2019 with 95.4 out of 100 points.

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Natural disasters had claimed 15 lives and caused economic losses of more than 3.2 trillion VND (over 1.38 billion USD) this year to May 8, it was reported at a conference on May 19.

Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/05/2020 

The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.

British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

The second computed tomography (CT) scan of the critically-ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, showed positive improvements, said Dr Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, director of HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Myanmar seizes Southeast Asia's biggest synthetic drugs
Myanmar seizes Southeast Asia's biggest synthetic drugs
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Myanmar authorities have uncovered and seized Southeast Asia’s biggest-ever volume of synthetic drugs.

Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

Many people collect photos, books and documents related to President Ho Chi Minh as a way to show their respect and deep gratitude to the Great Father who devoted his whole life for the nation and people. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 