Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/06/2020 14:12:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year

 
 
30/06/2020    14:08 GMT+7

Vietnam would face 5-6 tropical storms from now until the year-end, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Khiem added that around 11-13 tropical storms would affect the East Sea area by late this year, including 5-6 that would hit Vietnam directly. This was within the usual annual limits.

 Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem

 


The typhoons would mainly focus on the central and southern region in the fourth quarter of the year.

Khiem noted that the average temperature between July and September would be 0.5-1.0 degree centigrade higher than the same period of last year. However, the temperature in the northern and central regions would be 0.5-1.0 degree centigrade lower on-year.

The total rainfall in the northern region in July would account for just 75-90% of the annual average level and the rate would be better between August and November.

Meanwhile, the rainfall in July from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue provinces would be 75-90% higher than the yearly average level. The situation would improve for many central localities from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue from October and December.

By the end of April, natural disasters killed and left 11 people missing in Vietnam, damaging 44,000 houses. This resulted in total losses of around VND3.1 trillion (USD134.78 million).

Last year, 113 people in Vietnam were killed or left missing because of natural disasters compared to 224 in 2018. Up to 1,300 were swept away and more than 40,000 households were damaged, causing total losses of VND7 trillion (USD304.3 million) against the figure of VND20 trillion and VND60,000 of 2018 and 2017 respectively. Dtinews

Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year

Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year

Vietnam would face up to 13 storms this year, including several major ones, said an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

 
 

Other News

.
Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The number of deaths due to inland waterway traffic accidents in the first half of this year nearly doubled the figure of the same period last year.

Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned on a street on the outskirts of Hanoi, died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at hospital.

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response, according to the company chairman Do Tuan Dat.

Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The ministries of Public Security and Justice should make clear that drug addiction is a disease and social evil, the vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs said

Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

It’s 2am in the rice field of Tam Hung Commune, Thanh Oai District in the western outskirts of Hanoi. The darkness overwhelms the immense space. Surrounding villages are still deep in sound sleep.

New thinking about sidewalk use
New thinking about sidewalk use
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

About to come to a decision, the HCMC government is poised to adopt a new thinking on how the sidewalk and roadways can be used aside from being for traffic. 

HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities have seized more than 36,350 smuggled and counterfeited goods and imposed fines of about VND7 billion (US$301,600) for violations after its coordination plan No15 was launched last year in May.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved a plan to shut the runways and taxiways at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport for repair and upgrade starting from July 1, 

HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

With the coronavirus pandemic reaching a global total of 10m cases, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a dangerous new phase in the crisis.

Dyke violations on the rise
Dyke violations on the rise
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

More than 7,000 dyke violations which happened across the nation since 2011 have not been resolved, a conference heard.

Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The government's TraceTogether tokens are aimed at people who do not have smartphones.

Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

It's a small spike in Hebei near Beijing - but enough for officials to reinstate a strict lockdown.

New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has approved the construction of Can Gio Bridge as well as plans to develop the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area project.

Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

HCM City should build an integrated elevated road system to tackle traffic congestion as land for transport in the inner city has become scarce, experts have urged.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 29
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 74 straight days

Coronavirus: 'Swift and dangerous turn' in Texas cases, says governor
Coronavirus: 'Swift and dangerous turn' in Texas cases, says governor
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The spread of coronavirus infections has taken a "swift and very dangerous turn" in the US state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has warned.

Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi
Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

Gunmen attack the stock exchange in Karachi, with local media reporting a number of people killed or wounded.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 