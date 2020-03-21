Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22

 
 
21/03/2020    23:53 GMT+7

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21 said that the Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Officials check body temperature of passengers entering airport ternimal

The move aims to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Vietnam.

For those entering Vietnam for diplomatic and official purposes, for participation in major diplomatic events, or being experts, business managers, highly skilled workers, the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defense shall coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, and other relevant agencies to issue visa if necessary.

The temporary suspension shall also be applied to all overseas Vietnamese and their relatives granted with certificates of visa exemption.

 

The decision will take effect from 00:00 on March 22.

Entrants said above shall be subject to mandatory medical declaration and other effective regulations at designated areas at ports of entry as well as quarantine at accommodation facilities as currently regulated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed diplomatic representative agencies and representative offices of international organisations in Vietnam as well as Vietnam’s diplomatic representative offices abroad about the decision./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19 in the eyes of locals, expats
COVID-19 in the eyes of locals, expats
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Locals and expats talk about the measures and how they feel living in Vietnam during the covid-19 pandemic.

Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, totaling 94
Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, totaling 94
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 21 evening announced two more cases who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam so far to 94.

Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

The quarantine imposed on Truc Bach Street in Hanoi has been removed after 14 days.

Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine time
Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine time
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.

HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8
HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City police, in collaboration with relevant agencies, have broken up a large-scale drug trafficking ring, arresting 8 people and seizing big amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.

14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21
14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

All of the passengers entering Vietnam will have to undergo a 14-day concentrated quarantine period as from 0:00 on March 21, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19
Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Authorities in Hanoi have proposed buying an additional 200,000 COVID-19 test kits to conduct large-scale testing.

How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?
How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?
VIDEOicon  21/03/2020 

To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Owners offer to turn hotels into quarantine areas
Owners offer to turn hotels into quarantine areas
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

As many as 120 hotels nation-wide have offered the use of their facilities as quarantine areas as of March 19.

Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example
Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example
FEATUREicon  21/03/2020 

As much of the western world descends into a COVID-19-induced panic, nations in close proximity to China have remained relatively calm. 

Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak
Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Wayne Worrel, a British expatriate who has lived in Vietnam for years, joined his peers at a blood donation spot at 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen street, Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district, on March 18 noon.

Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?
Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Following requests from tourism and manufacturing companies, private schools are now calling for help from the State.

Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion
Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has called on relevant agencies and the public to take proactive measures to ward off a freshwater shortage as drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers cause an increasing shortage.

11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974
11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Vietnam began attending International Mathematics Olympiads (IMO) in 1974. Since then, 11 female students have won medals from the competitions.

Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has dismissed speculation on social media that city authorities are poised to announce a total lockdown across the city to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning
E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

VNPT, Viettel and VioEdu say that more and more people are accessing e-learning now. The number of VNPT E-Learning has increased fourfold.

Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

All build-operate-transfer (BOT) highways across Vietnam are scheduled to use electronic toll collection systems by the end of this year, but many seem set to fall short of the goal.

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recommended Vietnamese students abroad consider carefully before returning to Vietnam due to the risks of spreading COVID-19 and travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The huge challenge the world faces to find an exit strategy to end the lockdowns and return to normal.

COVID-19 fight: Together we win
COVID-19 fight: Together we win
VIDEOicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

