Vietnam to promote pig farming

08/05/2020 10:15:09 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
08/05/2020    10:07 GMT+7

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong called for the country's pig farmers to redevelop their stocks safely and quickly during a conference on Wednesday.

An animal health worker checks pigs in Xa Bang Commune, Chau Duc District in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. 

Cuong said that one of the greatest challenges for the owners at present was to ensure food security.

Pork makes up about 65-70 per cent of the protein consumed in the country, but African Swine Fever (ASF) had been hitting production since the start of the year.

Despite efforts to control the fever, it quickly spread across the country and reached its peak a year ago. As a result, more than 1.2 million pigs were culled.

“It will take time to restore consumer confidence in pork, so we need to promote the establishment of new herds while avoiding safety risks,” he said.

At present, pork supplies meet roughly 80 per cent of demand.

Regarding prices, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that due to the ASF, pork prices had fluctuated between VND30,000-70,000 (US$1.3-3) per kilo since last year, and rose to about VND80,000 ($3.4) per kilo last month due to lack of supply and rising demand.

 

Reports from different localities showed that at the end of last month, the country's pork supplies had fallen by 20 per cent since the ASF broke out.

There are 15 large-scale pig farms in the country, which account for about 35 per cent of production.

Pork productivity reached more than 811,000 tonnes in the first quarter of this year, with plans to produce more than 900,000 tonnes, 1 million tonnes and 1.1 million tonnes in the second, third and last quarters of this year, respectively.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will submit a national plan for ASF prevention and control for 2020-25 to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval this month.

Provinces and cities will continue to keep a close watch on the ASF. Localities with no new cases of ASF within 30 days will declare an end to the disease so that farmers and enterprises can re-establish their herds.  VNS

The domestic pork prices could be stabilised by this year end, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at a Government meeting on Tuesday in Hanoi.

After Vietnam’s pork industry was hit hard by the outbreak of African Swine Flu and COVID-19, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) say they will increase pork imports to reduce prices for the domestic market.

 
 

Latest news

