Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms

27/07/2020    08:17 GMT+7

Following the prime minister’s directive over the need to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms,

the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has written to 25 cities and provinces asking them to review and add additional lodging facilities that will serve as quarantine rooms for Covid-19 infection prevention.

Guests enter a lodging facility in HCMC used as a paid quarantine center. Vietnam will set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms – PHOTO: TNO

The ministry urged HCMC, Hanoi, Khanh Hoa, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Thuan, Binh Duong, Can Tho and Danang, among others, to provide a list of lodging facilities that had registered to serve as quarantine centers in March and add more accommodation facilities to the list to prepare for the time to come.

Many Vietnamese citizens and foreign experts, investors and students are set to enter Vietnam, according to the ministry.

The ministry’s new directive is aimed at implementing the prime minister’s directive during a Government meeting on Covid-19 infection prevention on July 10.

As many Vietnamese nationals need to return home and foreigners hope to enter the country for work, the prime minister asked the ministries of Health, National Defense and Culture-Sports-Tourism to join hands to expand the network of centralized quarantine areas.

A few days ago, the HCMC Department of Tourism wrote to the municipal government proposing the requisitioning of 1,618 rooms from 10 hotels and resorts as paid quarantine rooms for foreigners, who will enter the city for work.

As of late March, over 156 hotels, guesthouses and resorts nationwide, with over 14,700 rooms, had been requisitioned as quarantine centers to prevent Covid-19.

Some lodging facilities provided free rooms for quarantine purposes, while the prices of rooms at other guesthouses, hotels and resorts used as quarantine centers ranged from VND50,000 to VND3 million per night.

 

HCMC’s hotels to be selected for coronavirus isolation facilities

The HCMC Department of Health has submitted an urgent document to the municipal People’s Committee to approve the use of tourist accommodation in the city for coronavirus isolation 

There are 8 hotels that have been already to receive people under coronavirus quarantine, including Holiday Inn, De Nhat and BIS Saigon Airport in Tan Binh District; Bat Dat in District 5; Des Arts Saigon in District 3; Norfolk and Le Meridien Saigon in District 1; IBIS Saigon South in District 7.

These hotels have been checked for the safety and isolation requirements by the HCMC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health.
Vietnamese and foreign people can choose selected hotels for their mandatory two-week quarantine period and potential COVID-19 testing with service charges.

In March, there were two accommodations including Can Gio Ecological Tourist Area and Hon Ngoc Phuong Nam (Southern Pearl) Resort that received people under coronavirus quarantine. SGT/SGGP

Dao Loan/Mai Hoa

21 Chinese people illegally entering Vietnam quarantined for Covid-19 prevention

21 Chinese people illegally entering Vietnam quarantined for Covid-19 prevention

Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam have found 21 Chinese people who entered the country illegally and quarantined them for Covid-19 prevention.  

Tay Ninh hunts for 4 foreigners fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine camp

Tay Ninh hunts for 4 foreigners fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine camp

The southwestern province of Tay Ninh on July 11 announced the search for four foreigners who had fled a medical quarantine camp established to gather those entering Vietnam for medical surveillance against the COVID-19.  

 
 

.
Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

People upon entry will have to be quarantined and tested for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.

Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam offers free-of-charge quarantine for locals, including repatriated people.

Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Two more people, one from Quang Ngai and another from Da Nang, were found infected with the novel coronavirus on July 26 afternoon, raising the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 420, the Ministry of Health announced.

Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A Chinese national was arrested in Da Nang City as he brought foreigners to Viet Nam illegally, confirmed Major General Vu Xuan Vien, Director of the Da Nang Municipal Police Department.

How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Dickson Yeo, a PhD student-turned-agent, targeted Americans that had access to private information.

Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

At least 13 people have been killed and dozens injured after a coach overturned in the central province of Quang Binh.

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will soon grant permission to airlines to maximise number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, 

North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

State media say a defector who returned from South Korea has Covid-19 symptoms.

Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Through preliminary statistics on registration quantity via high school graduation exam in 2020, many universities nationwide are reporting an unanticipated reduction compared to 2019.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 26
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

 Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon

Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Enhanced transport infrastructure would help expand the development to Hanoi’s southern part and form economic triangles of Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh and Hanoi – Thanh Hoa – Nghe An.

Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on vulnerable households in Vietnam, especially those belonging to ethnic minority people, migrant and informal workers, 

Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The tests should be carried out by facilities approved by Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The city has reported no local transmission of the novel coronavirus for the past three months.

Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

At least 8 people were killed and dozens were injured after a passenger bus flipped over a roadside and turned turtle in Quang Binh province on July 26 morning, according to local police.

Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

Despite global criticism, Sweden has seen a drop in serious Covid cases without ever having a lockdown.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 25
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

PM urges tightened border control in wake of new local infection of COVID-19

German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

The two-seater microlight hits the roof of the large house in the city of Wesel, causing a fire.

France drugs: PM Castex to impose on-the-spot fines nationwide
France drugs: PM Castex to impose on-the-spot fines nationwide
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

The system will apply nationwide from September, as the new PM cracks down on "every day violence".

Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

Buddhist monks and nuns of Tam Chuc pagoda, Ha Nam province, on July 24 shaped lanterns into a giant lotus to show the nation’s gratitude towards fallen soldiers.

