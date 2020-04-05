Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on April 5 asked the Overseas Labour Management Department to order businesses to suspend sending workers abroad until the end of April.

It has also requested leaders of agencies under municipal and provincial Departments of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to step up urgent measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas Vietnamese labour management boards should encourage Vietnamese labourers to stay calm, observe host countries’ regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, and avoid trips to disease-hit areas, while ensuring rights and interests of the labourers who are affected by the epidemic.

In its document sent to relevant agencies, the ministry said that scheduled inspections will be also halted at this time, adding that online inspections in the sphere of labour are encouraged.

The ministry urged medical declaration at the request of the Ministry of Health, especially among the elderly and sick people, and ensuring safety during social welfare payment./.

