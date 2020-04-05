Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/04/2020 17:09:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April

 
 
05/04/2020    16:01 GMT+7

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on April 5 asked the Overseas Labour Management Department to order businesses to suspend sending workers abroad until the end of April.

Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April hinh anh 1

Illustrative image 

It has also requested leaders of agencies under municipal and provincial Departments of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to step up urgent measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas Vietnamese labour management boards should encourage Vietnamese labourers to stay calm, observe host countries’ regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, and avoid trips to disease-hit areas, while ensuring rights and interests of the labourers who are affected by the epidemic.

In its document sent to relevant agencies, the ministry said that scheduled inspections will be also halted at this time, adding that online inspections in the sphere of labour are encouraged.

 

The ministry urged medical declaration at the request of the Ministry of Health, especially among the elderly and sick people, and ensuring safety during social welfare payment./.

Japan, Taiwan top places for Vietnam's labour export in 2019

Japan, Taiwan top places for Vietnam's labour export in 2019

Taiwan (China) and Japan are expected to remain the top destinations for Vietnamese workers this year with 90 percent of all overseas employees working there.

Labor shortage may cause a ‘bottleneck’ in EVFTA implementation

Labor shortage may cause a ‘bottleneck’ in EVFTA implementation

The need for laborers is expected to become more serious when the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) takes effect.

 
 

Other News

.
Nearly 600 people finish quarantine time in Hanoi
Nearly 600 people finish quarantine time in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

580 overseas Vietnamese students, overseas Vietnamese and workers returning to Vietnam late March completed their 14-day quarantine period at a housing area for students in Hoang Mai district, Hanoi on April 4.

Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City
Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The ability to order food online will help people limit the amount they go out during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, with Ho Chi Minh City being home to a number of fantastic restaurants that provide shipment services.

Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
VIDEOicon  10 giờ trước 

Over the past few weeks, while a large number of overseas Vietnamese students have returned home amid COVID-19 concerns, others have decided to stay on in their host countries. 

Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
VIDEOicon  20 giờ trước 

The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention
HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has signed a decision to set up 62 posts and stations for COVID-19 prevention and control throughout the city.

Foreign tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period
Foreign tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two tourists from Ireland have displayed their sincere thanks to Vietnamese medical workers for the assistance provided to the pair during their compulsory 14-day quarantine period in Nghe An which came about as a result of COVID-19 epidemic.

Romans-sur-Isère: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack
Romans-sur-Isère: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A man is in custody after shoppers were attacked in the south-eastern town of Romans-sur-Isère.

Coronavirus: Five-year-old among latest UK victims
Coronavirus: Five-year-old among latest UK victims
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A child with underlying health conditions is among 708 people whose deaths were reported in the past day.

Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again
Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has extended lockdown measures in the country until 25 April.

Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths
Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Indonesia on April 4 confirmed 106 new patients of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 2,092.

Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
PHOTOSicon  04/04/2020 

Soldiers deployed for the fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic have been working hard these days to assist people who are undergoing a compulsory 14-day quarantine period at military camps.

Latest Coronavirus News
Latest Coronavirus News
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Social distancing is an important solution in containing the spread of COVID-19, members of the National Steering Committee for Preventing and Controlling COVID-19 said.

Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19
Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  04/04/2020 

A total of 30 checkpoints aimed at detecting cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been set up in Hanoi on April 2 with people entering the capital having their body temperatures checked.

Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient
Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent notice to trace all people in close contact with the 237th COVID-19 patient, a 64-year-old Swedish man, who was reported infected with the coronavirus on April 1 after being hospitalised for a accident.

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.

How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?
How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Some teachers have lost their jobs as schools and foreign language centers have closed, while others have managed to find other jobs to overcome the difficult period.

Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Vast and far-flung, Indonesia faces a unique struggle against the virus - many fear it is on the losing side.

Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

A day of mourning is held for the 3,300 people who died in China, where the Covid-19 pandemic began.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 