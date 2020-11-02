Vietnam to test Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers in November

The Administration of Science Technology and Training and leading scientists in Vietnam had a meeting at the Military Medical University on November 2 to discuss Covid-19 vaccine trials on volunteers.

The Administration of Science Technology and Training and leading scientists in Vietnam had a meeting at the Military Medical University on November 2 to discuss Covid-19 vaccine trials on volunteers.







illustrative image.

The vaccine that will be used is developed by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC based in District 9, HCM City.



Nguyen Ngo Quang, head of the Administration of Science Technology and Training under the Ministry of Health said that the ministry has given supports to speed up all procedures so that the trials can be carried out in November. Quang asked all parties involved to strictly follow regulations about trials on humans.



The vaccines have been tested on monkeys and proved safe for use. The research centre must be certified by the Ministry of Health after meeting requirements about facilities and staffs to ensure the vaccine quality and safety for volunteers.



According to the proposal, the vaccine will be tested on 60 people in the first phase.



Reports from the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC show that the company successfully discovered four kinds of antibodies based on Covid-19 recovered patients’ antibodies.



The vaccine was also sent to the National Institute of Drug Quality Control. The tests show that the vaccine was safe. Dtinews