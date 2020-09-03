Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/09/2020 14:05:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam university listed in THE’s top 1,000 rankings

04/09/2020    13:06 GMT+7

Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi) is the only Vietnamese representative listed in the group of universities ranked 801st to 1,000th in the World University Rankings (WUR 2021).

Times Higher Education (THE) on September 2 made public the ranking of the world universities, which shows the rankings of 1,527 education establishments in the world.

Vietnam university listed in THE’s top 1,000 rankings



This is the second time the Hanoi school has been listed in the ranking group.

Meanwhile, Hanoi University of Technology and Science and Vietnam National University, HCM City (VNU HCM City) are listed in the group ranked 1001 and above.

VNU Hanoi ranked first in teaching, scientific research, citation and international integration indexes among Vietnam's higher education institutions in the ranking.

In WUR 2021, Oxford University continued to be the No 1 university in the world, followed by Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Most notably, Harvard University jumped from seventh to third in the ranking.

In Southeast Asia, Thailand had 17 schools listed in the top 1001+, Malaysia 15, Indonesia 9, Singapore 2 and Brunei 1.

The regional schools with similar ranking as VNU Hanoi (from 801st to 1,000th) include King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (Thailand) and Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Malaysia).

Besides the position in THE’s WUR 2021, VNU Hanoi has also been listed among the QS Ranking of universities from 801st to 1,000th for the third time (2019-2021).

It has for the first time been listed among the group of universities from 101st to 150th in QS 2021’s 50 young universities.

THE ranks universities around the globe based on the core missions of universities and according to standard sets of metrics to provide fair and comprehensive comparisons.

Based on the SCOPUS scientific database (by Elsevier Publishing House), independent surveys and the data provided by universities, THE’s scoring and data processing is supervised by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) , an independent professional auditing organization.

The criteria used to rank the universities in 2021 were the same as 2020 which includes five groups of categories in performance

1. Teaching (learning environment): 30 percent

2. Research (volume, income and reputation) 30 percent

3. Scientific citations (influence of study) 30 percent

4. International outlook (of staff, students and research) 7.5 percent

5. Industry income (transfer of knowledge) with 2.5 percent

VNU Hanoi indexes all increased in the 2021 ranking. Particularly, the research index increased by 8.8 percent, citations index 8 percent, teaching 2.3 percent, and industry income 1.6 percent. Its overall score increased from 24.86 to 26.24, or 5.5 percent. 

 

Thuy Nga

Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?

Is a legally independent university ranking system needed in Vietnam?

Thirty tertiary education establishments in Vietnam and ASEAN have been ranked and rated with stars in accordance with the UPM (University Performance Metrics) system by a research team from the Hanoi National University.

Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking

Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking

The University Performance Metrics (UPM) released by the group of scientists shows that five schools received a 5-star rating.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 4
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 4
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

New COVID-19 testing strategy needed: Experts
 

Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Minimum wage proposed to remain unchanged in 2021
Minimum wage proposed to remain unchanged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The National Wage Council has advised the Government to keep the minimum wage unchanged until the end of 2021 instead of raising it as planned.

Support policies provide leverage for ethnic people to escape poverty
Support policies provide leverage for ethnic people to escape poverty
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Government policies and programmes on poverty reduction have changed the lives of ethnic minority people in the northern border provinces.

Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

Three Vietnamese universities rank in Times Higher Education table
Three Vietnamese universities rank in Times Higher Education table
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi branch, Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Vietnam National University-HCMC branch continued to be selected to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the second time this year.

Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam
Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A total 26,075 candidates, equivalent to 98.45 percent, have been taking the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which began on September 3.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 3
SOCIETYicon  03/09/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases announced on Sept 3 afternoon

Quarantine waived for foreigners entering on short-term diplomatic, business trips: Health ministry
Quarantine waived for foreigners entering on short-term diplomatic, business trips: Health ministry
SOCIETYicon  03/09/2020 

Foreigners entering Vietnam on a short-term working trip may not be subject to 14-day quarantine but there will be a number of conditions attached.

Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners
Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

It has been 75 years since the words of President Ho Chi Minh echoed throughout Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi proclaiming the Declaration of Independence. 

Standing guard as independence proclaimed
Standing guard as independence proclaimed
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

September 2 is no ordinary day on the Vietnamese calendar, and this year especially so.

Man admits causing death of 39 Vietnamese citizens
Man admits causing death of 39 Vietnamese citizens
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A man told a court in the United Kingdom he was responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens who perished in the back of a lorry last year after they were smuggled into England.

First Hanoi metro project train to arrive late next month for display
First Hanoi metro project train to arrive late next month for display
SOCIETYicon  03/09/2020 

A train designed for the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro route was sent from Dunkirk Port in France on September 2.

Ministry orders investigation of severe food poisoning caused by vegan pate
Ministry orders investigation of severe food poisoning caused by vegan pate
SOCIETYicon  03/09/2020 

The National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has instructed departments of agriculture and rural development in provinces and cities

Students in Hanoi head back to school
Students in Hanoi head back to school
SOCIETYicon  03/09/2020 

Students across Hanoi went back to school on September 1 following the conclusion of the summer break, almost one month later than originally scheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic across the country.

9+ model changes society’s view of vocational training
9+ model changes society’s view of vocational training
SOCIETYicon  03/09/2020 

Formal training carried out hand in hand with vocational training for students graduating from secondary high school, known as the 9+ model, has gradually changed society’s perspective on vocational education.

Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).

Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2 afternoon
Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2 afternoon
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Vietnam recorded two more COVID-19 cases on September 2 afternoon, including one community infection in northern Hai Duong province and one imported case in south central Khanh Hoa province.

Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, marking the fourth consecutive day without infections in the community.

Hanoi struggles to speed up public investment disbursement
Hanoi struggles to speed up public investment disbursement
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Problems remain in the implementation of Hanoi’s middle-term public investment plan for the 2016 to 2020 period, vice chairwoman of the city’s People’s Council Phung Thi Hong Ha said on Tuesday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 