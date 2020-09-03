Vietnam university listed in THE’s top 1,000 rankings

Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi) is the only Vietnamese representative listed in the group of universities ranked 801st to 1,000th in the World University Rankings (WUR 2021).

Times Higher Education (THE) on September 2 made public the ranking of the world universities, which shows the rankings of 1,527 education establishments in the world.





This is the second time the Hanoi school has been listed in the ranking group.

Meanwhile, Hanoi University of Technology and Science and Vietnam National University, HCM City (VNU HCM City) are listed in the group ranked 1001 and above.



VNU Hanoi ranked first in teaching, scientific research, citation and international integration indexes among Vietnam's higher education institutions in the ranking.



In WUR 2021, Oxford University continued to be the No 1 university in the world, followed by Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).



Most notably, Harvard University jumped from seventh to third in the ranking.



In Southeast Asia, Thailand had 17 schools listed in the top 1001+, Malaysia 15, Indonesia 9, Singapore 2 and Brunei 1.



The regional schools with similar ranking as VNU Hanoi (from 801st to 1,000th) include King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (Thailand) and Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Malaysia).



Besides the position in THE’s WUR 2021, VNU Hanoi has also been listed among the QS Ranking of universities from 801st to 1,000th for the third time (2019-2021).



It has for the first time been listed among the group of universities from 101st to 150th in QS 2021’s 50 young universities.



THE ranks universities around the globe based on the core missions of universities and according to standard sets of metrics to provide fair and comprehensive comparisons.



Based on the SCOPUS scientific database (by Elsevier Publishing House), independent surveys and the data provided by universities, THE’s scoring and data processing is supervised by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) , an independent professional auditing organization.



The criteria used to rank the universities in 2021 were the same as 2020 which includes five groups of categories in performance



1. Teaching (learning environment): 30 percent



2. Research (volume, income and reputation) 30 percent



3. Scientific citations (influence of study) 30 percent



4. International outlook (of staff, students and research) 7.5 percent



5. Industry income (transfer of knowledge) with 2.5 percent



VNU Hanoi indexes all increased in the 2021 ranking. Particularly, the research index increased by 8.8 percent, citations index 8 percent, teaching 2.3 percent, and industry income 1.6 percent. Its overall score increased from 24.86 to 26.24, or 5.5 percent.

Thuy Nga

