Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400

Ton Duc Thang University in HCM City has been named in the world’s top 400 and 500 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) this year.

Ton Duc Thang University’s Mathematics is listed in the 301-400 top of the world

The rankings are published and copyrighted annually by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, an independent organisation focusing on higher education.According to the rankings, Ton Duc Thang University’s Mathematics is listed in the 301-400 top of the world, surpassing the US’ Georgia and Buffalo universities and Australia’s Queensland University. For the subject, Ton Duc Thang University posted first place in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the university was listed among 401-500 top worldwide for Electrical & Electronic Engineering and Computer Science & Engineering. It also took the lead in the country for these.

The ARWU is seen as one of the world’s most prestigious university rankings along with the QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education.

It uses six objective indicators to rank world universities, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate Analytics, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index - Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index, and per capita performance of a university. More than 1,800 universities are actually ranked by ARWU every year and the best 1,000 are published. Dtinews

Le Phuong

