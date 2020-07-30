Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media

30/07/2020    08:23 GMT+7

Foreign media have spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s response following newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, voicing a belief that the country can bring the situation under control.

Medical workers take care of a COVID-19 patient at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district, Hanoi

An article in Bloomberg News on July 28 noted that the Vietnamese Government has worked to contain a sudden flare-up in community infections, making face masks mandatory once again.

The same day, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered tighter border and immigration controls in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Diplomat magazine published an article that said Vietnam will likely be able to bring this next wave of COVID-19 under control, thanks to its experience and improved readiness in terms of equipment.

“Vietnam has a lot of experience in battling against pandemics, not only COVID-19,” the article said. Vietnam suffered from the SARS outbreak in 2003, and was the first country to bring it under control.

“The Vietnamese Government took measures early on to contain the spread of COVID-19, and it has successfully controlled two previous waves, in January and March, illustrated by its current low case count and zero deaths,” it said
Hence, the Government can be optimistic that with its previous experience it can handle the next wave well, the article noted.

 

With stringent action, Da Nang may well be able to control the community transmission of COVID-19 and Vietnam will be able to handle this second wave.

The author went on to say that, importantly, this time Vietnam has more advanced equipment, as it has been fighting the pandemic for half a year.

“Vietnam’s medical equipment has improved, enabling it to implement more effective actions on a larger scale to counter the virus,” it added.

Due to the new cases in Da Nang, several provinces now require people, especially those who have come back from the central city, to use mobile apps such as NCOVI and Bluezone to update their health status regularly so that local administrations can closely monitor the pandemic situation and respond in a timely manner.

The article quoted Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, as saying that given what it has done so far as well as what it is doing currently, Vietnam is expected to be able to maintain the fight against the virus before a vaccine becomes available./. VNA

 
 

WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park has said the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang is not alarming, 

Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 29 ordered tightening supervision over the pandemic in all localities nationwide, 

High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, 

Universities told to be selective about returning students
Universities told to be selective about returning students
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam are welcoming returning students, but say that they will only admit students who can satisfy their requirements.

Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2

Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Two men suspected of robbing VNĐ942 million during an armed bank raid have been arrested.

Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Border soldiers and police in northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on Monday caught three groups of people trying to illegally enter China.

Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam, accounting for 17.9 per cent and 19.9 per cent of total deaths caused by diseases in the country in 2010 and 2017 respectively.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 29
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

11 people in Quang Nam flee from quarantined hospitals in Da Nang

Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee
Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Hospitals that fail to satisfy COVID-19 prevention and control regulations will be closed, said an urgent letter on Tuesday from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The yellow-spined bamboo locusts (Ceracris kiangsu) swarm has destroyed at least 277ha of bamboo forests and corn fields in eight provinces across the country.

Conjoined twins recover well after separation
Conjoined twins recover well after separation
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The 13-month-old conjoined twins who had surgery to separate them on July 15 at the City Children’s Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City no longer have fever and they are showing signs of good recovery.

JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability
JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to help Vietnam increase maritime security and safety capacity.

Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam
Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The Border Guard High Command of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son have arrested and launched criminal proceedings against two Vietnamese women alleged to have organised the illegal entry into Vietnam of nine foreigners.

Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad
Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Four of the five Vietnamese students participating in the 2020 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) have won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals between them.

Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be tightened by the transport sector for every vehicle on the roads, waterway, railway and by air, with all those in vehicles required to wear masks.

Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai have detained nine people for illegally entering from Cambodia.

Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas
Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the life and work of hundreds of university students and lecturers.

Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said about 15,000 people have returned to Hanoi from Danang.

PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 sent an urgent notice asking relevant units to address any consequences of recent earthquakes in the northern provinces of Son La, Lai Chau and Hoa Binh.

