Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/08/2020 00:26:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020

24/08/2020    23:16 GMT+7

All the four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2020 won prizes, including one gold medal, reported the Ministry of Education and Training today.

Việt Nam giành 1 Huy chương Vàng Olympic Sinh học quốc tế

The four prize winners.

The ministry received official results from host Japan on August 24.

The students, comprising three 12th graders and one 11th grader, snatched one gold, one silver and one bronze medal, and one consolation prize.

Specifically, Ho Viet Duc, 12th grader from the National High School for the Gifted, Thua Thien-Hue Province, won the gold medal.

Dong Ngoc Ha, 12th grader from the High School for the Gifted of the Hanoi University for Natural Sciences, won a silver medal. 

Ha Vu Huyen Linh, 12th grader from the High School for the Gifted of the Hanoi University for Natural Sciences, won a bronze medal. 

Nguyen Thi Thu Nga, 11th grader from the Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted, Phu Tho Province, won a consolation prize.

 
Việt Nam giành 1 Huy chương Vàng Olympic Sinh học quốc tế
 

The Vietnamese team.

The International Biology Olympiad 2020 was held online, instead of taking place in Japan’s Nagasaki city in mid-July as initially scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the event was held online, the number of exercises did not change. Candidates took two theory exercises (each for three hours) and two practice exercises. The virtual experiments on animal physiology took place within three hours, and the bioinformatics exercise took 1.5 hours.

Earlier, all the six members of the Vietnamese team at the online 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad 2020, hosted by Indonesia, also won medals, including one gold, four silver and one bronze medal.

Four others brought home gold medals at the virtual International Chemistry Olympiad 2020 hosted by Turkey.

Thanh Hung

Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad

Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad

Six members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2020 online won medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on Saturday.

 
 

Other News

.
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded six more COVID-19 cases, including four in Da Nang city and two in Hai Duong province, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,022, according to the Health Ministry.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 24
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Five reinfected Covid-19 cases reported

During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

In the age of the Internet, buyers can sit at home and use the phone or the computer, and votive products can easily be brought to their houses.

Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Six members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2020 online won medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on Saturday.

COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way
COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Amid COVID-19 fears, beer drinkers in Hanoi can now toast one another by clinking glasses under a transparent shield erected in table instead of the normal way.

HCM City to seek input from foreign experts on new ‘city within a city’
HCM City to seek input from foreign experts on new ‘city within a city’
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has told HCM City authorities to consult foreign experts on its plan to build an innovative ‘city within a city’ in the eastern part of the sprawling metropolis.

Street food vendors seek ways to survive amid pandemic
Street food vendors seek ways to survive amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Street food is an indispensable part of Saigon culture and life, a highlight that leaves a deep impression on visitors to the city, now named after Vietnam’s beloved President Ho Chi Minh. 

Volunteers help relieve ear pain from face mask use
Volunteers help relieve ear pain from face mask use
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Volunteers across the country have come up with ways to help frontline medical workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic relieve ear pain caused by prolonged use of face masks.

Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak
Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Migrant workers in HCM City are seeking part-time work to compensate for reduced hours after the second COVID-19 outbreak.

Schoolboy works hard to overcome illness
Schoolboy works hard to overcome illness
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Quan, a 12th grader in Hai Phong City, is determined to make his dreams come true despite suffering from brittle bone disease (osteogenesis imperfecta).

Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Labelling herself as "the psychic", Vu Thi Hoa says she can locate the remains of unknown martyrs from war. With well-prepared fraudulent tricks, she plays on emotional triggers to get gullible victims to provide her big bucks.

Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city. 

COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Two more residents have been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Vietnam, while national death toll has risen to 27 after a fatality was registered on August 23, the Ministry of Health reported at 18.00hrs.

HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

Quang Ngai residents happy as 28-day lockdown lifted
Quang Ngai residents happy as 28-day lockdown lifted
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

As many as 300 people living in a residential area in Quang Ngai province took to street on August 23 clapping hands and singing loud after COVID-19 barriers were dismantled.

Coronavirus outbreak under control in Hai Duong, says Health Ministry
Coronavirus outbreak under control in Hai Duong, says Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

A fresh coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control in the northern province of Hai Duong which has so far registered 13 cases, the Ministry of Health reported.

Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards
Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Vietnam is determined to increase its international integration and honor its international labor commitments.

10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling
10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Police in Vietnam’s Mong Cai city said on August 23 they have detained a group of 11 Chinese citizens accused of organizing online gambling. Ten of the detainees had illegally entered Vietnam.

COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

A 73-year-old woman who was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus has died in Da Nang city, the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 27.

Border security - Vietnam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19
Border security - Vietnam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Since the first cases were reported back in February, Vietnam has done a tremendous job in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by global lows in both case count and deaths, as well as a heightened sense of normalcy among the population.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 