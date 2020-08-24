Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020

All the four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2020 won prizes, including one gold medal, reported the Ministry of Education and Training today.

The four prize winners.

The ministry received official results from host Japan on August 24.

The students, comprising three 12th graders and one 11th grader, snatched one gold, one silver and one bronze medal, and one consolation prize.

Specifically, Ho Viet Duc, 12th grader from the National High School for the Gifted, Thua Thien-Hue Province, won the gold medal.

Dong Ngoc Ha, 12th grader from the High School for the Gifted of the Hanoi University for Natural Sciences, won a silver medal.

Ha Vu Huyen Linh, 12th grader from the High School for the Gifted of the Hanoi University for Natural Sciences, won a bronze medal.

Nguyen Thi Thu Nga, 11th grader from the Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted, Phu Tho Province, won a consolation prize.

The Vietnamese team.

The International Biology Olympiad 2020 was held online, instead of taking place in Japan’s Nagasaki city in mid-July as initially scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the event was held online, the number of exercises did not change. Candidates took two theory exercises (each for three hours) and two practice exercises. The virtual experiments on animal physiology took place within three hours, and the bioinformatics exercise took 1.5 hours.

Earlier, all the six members of the Vietnamese team at the online 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad 2020, hosted by Indonesia, also won medals, including one gold, four silver and one bronze medal.

Four others brought home gold medals at the virtual International Chemistry Olympiad 2020 hosted by Turkey.

Thanh Hung