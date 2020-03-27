Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese becomes third largest foreign community in Japan

 
 
28/03/2020    10:29 GMT+7

The number of Vietnamese people residing in Japan reached almost 412,000, making them the third largest foreign community in the East Asian country, just behind China and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Vietnamese becomes third largest foreign community in Japan hinh anh 1

Vietnamese apprentices in Japan 

According to the Japanese Immigration Bureau, the total number of foreigners in Japan amounted to 2.93 million as of late December 2019, up 202,000 from the same period in 2018, marking an increase of about 7.4 percent.

The Chinese was the largest community with over 813,600, followed by the RoK with more than 446,300.

The number of foreigners living in Japan as apprentices was nearly 411,000, up 25.2 percent year-on-year, surpassing the number of foreign students for the first time.

 

Those eligible for long-term residence was the largest, amounting to almost 793,200.

Japan plans to receive about 345,000 foreign workers in the next five years, in an attempt to deal with population aging and shortage of workers, so as to maintain economic growth./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities
Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

Quang Thi Lan works at an industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, where she earns VNĐ10 million (US$440) per month, including overtime and bonuses.

HCM City to suspend 54 bus routes due to COVID-19
HCM City to suspend 54 bus routes due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Transport Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 27 proposed suspending 54 bus routes and cut 60 percent of trips on fixed routes from March 28 to April 5 to curb the spread of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee
Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam has had a good control of the COVID-19 outbreak, and many patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the national steering committee for the pandemic prevention and control.

Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home
Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia has been working with other Vietnamese agencies in the country and Russian airline Aeroflot to bring about 100 Vietnamese citizens stranded at the Moscow International Airport.

Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
PHOTOSicon  27/03/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport has put into operation a mobile disinfection chamber in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the community.

COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
PHOTOSicon  27/03/2020 

Hundreds of aircraft have crammed themselves into the parking area of a deserted Noi Bai Airport as the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 has seen tourism activities come to a halt and the majority of flights cancelled.

Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
VIDEOicon  23 giờ trước 

Thousands of people are fighting. Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

How 'Social Distancing' actually works
How 'Social Distancing' actually works
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

To stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing -- staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.

Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
FEATUREicon  27/03/2020 

A linen shirt and trousers seemed appropriate for a chilly spring day in Hanoi, Nguyen Linh Chi thought as she adjusted her collar.

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
PHOTOSicon  27/03/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Vietnam's Central Highlands provinces cope with drought
Vietnam's Central Highlands provinces cope with drought
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

Authorities and farmers in the Central Highlands region are taking measures to cope with severe drought to reduce damages to crops. 

Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

Many restaurants in Hanoi are still open, ignoring the local authorities’ ban for Covid-19 prevention.

Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing reminders
Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing reminders
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

Hanoi University of Engineering and Technology has piloted the use of a robot to remind its staff to wear masks for Covid-19 prevention.

National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact
National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is set to chair a national teleconference between the Government and localities in the next few days to discuss measures to deal with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south
Coronavirus: Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

As the worst-hit northern region sees improvements, concerns are growing over poorer southern areas.

Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153
Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 26 evening announced five new cases that tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number in the country to 153.

Coronavirus: Australia reverses 30 minute hair appointment rule
Coronavirus: Australia reverses 30 minute hair appointment rule
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

Barbers and hairdressers have been allowed to remain open, despite coronavirus restrictions.

Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise
Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

From Saturday, foreigners will not be allowed into China - even if they have visas.

PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

The grim milestone came as Donald Trump predicted the US would get back to work "pretty quickly".

More News
