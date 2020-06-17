Vietnamese citizens not subject to quarantine upon entering Singapore

The Singaporean Ministry of Health announced that people entering Singapore from 10 countries, including Vietnam, will not be subject to a 14-day quarantine period as of June 18,

following new immigration regulations relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Body scanner system in Singapore's Changi airport

In line with the latest plans, all people who enter Singapore as of June 18 through countries such as Australia, Brunei, Japan, China, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong (China), Macau (China), and Taiwan (China), will not be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at designated medical facilities around the island nation.

Following the implementation of this new policy Singaporean authorities are set to conduct COVID-19 tests to all people entering the country as of June 18.

Indeed, all people entering and exiting as of June 18 will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test, with each one costing an estimated US$144.

According to regulations, foreign nationals will not be able to use public transport in order to travel to take the COVID-19 test.

Moreover, people who are not Singaporean citizens or permanent residents will be charged for their isolation period, with costs reaching approximately US$1,440.

The latest policy scheme comes after Singapore moved to ease COVID-19 prevention and control measures as of June 2, with authorities planning on resuming social and economic activities according to three stages. VOV