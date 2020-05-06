Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7

A flight carrying Vietnamese citizens from the US is scheduled for May 7, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft will bring Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US back home on May 7. — VNA/VNS Photo

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) has completed necessary procedures required by the US to bring home Vietnamese citizens.

The Vietnamese foreign affairs ministry, Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in the US have collaborated with relevant domestic agencies and US authorities to assist the airline in completing procedures to soon bring home stranded citizens.

The foreign affairs ministry advised Vietnamese citizens to continue strictly complying with the pandemic prevention regulations required by the US and Vietnamese representative agencies.

Many Vietnamese citizens were reportedly to have moved to the San Francisco International Airport waiting to fly back to Vietnam but were stranded there due to a lack of flights.

Most of them are children, students under 18 years old, overseas students who do not have accommodation due to dormitory closures, the elderly and sick people.

The Vietnamese General Consulate in San Francisco and other Vietnamese representative agencies in the US have tried their best to assist Vietnamese citizens in terms of accommodation, travelling and pandemic prevention measures while the citizens are stranded.

In case of needing help, Vietnamese citizens can contact the Vietnamese Embassy in the US at 001.202.716.8666/ 001.202.999.6938/ 001.202.999.6589, the Vietnamese General Consulate in San Francisco at 001.415.619.2951 or 001.415.319.5446, the Vietnamese General Consulate in Houston at 001.346.775.0555, or the Vietnamese Consular Department at +84.981.84.84.84. VNS

