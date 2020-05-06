Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/05/2020 10:57:35 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7

 
 
07/05/2020    10:54 GMT+7

A flight carrying Vietnamese citizens from the US is scheduled for May 7, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft will bring Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US back home on May 7. — VNA/VNS Photo 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) has completed necessary procedures required by the US to bring home Vietnamese citizens.

The Vietnamese foreign affairs ministry, Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in the US have collaborated with relevant domestic agencies and US authorities to assist the airline in completing procedures to soon bring home stranded citizens.

The foreign affairs ministry advised Vietnamese citizens to continue strictly complying with the pandemic prevention regulations required by the US and Vietnamese representative agencies.

Many Vietnamese citizens were reportedly to have moved to the San Francisco International Airport waiting to fly back to Vietnam but were stranded there due to a lack of flights.

 

Most of them are children, students under 18 years old, overseas students who do not have accommodation due to dormitory closures, the elderly and sick people.

The Vietnamese General Consulate in San Francisco and other Vietnamese representative agencies in the US have tried their best to assist Vietnamese citizens in terms of accommodation, travelling and pandemic prevention measures while the citizens are stranded.

In case of needing help, Vietnamese citizens can contact the Vietnamese Embassy in the US at 001.202.716.8666/ 001.202.999.6938/ 001.202.999.6589, the Vietnamese General Consulate in San Francisco at 001.415.619.2951 or 001.415.319.5446, the Vietnamese General Consulate in Houston at 001.346.775.0555, or the Vietnamese Consular Department at +84.981.84.84.84. VNS

Vietnam Airlines brings home 50 stranded Italians due to COVID-19

Relevant Vietnamese agencies in collaboration with the Italian embassy in Hanoi and Italia’s ENI company brought 50 Italian citizens stranded in Vietnam due to the coronavirus to their home country on a Vietnam Airlines aircraft on April 17.

Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE

Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 2-3 under the coordination among Vietnam’s relevant agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in UAE, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and UAE authorities.

 
 

Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of Hoi An announced on Tuesday it would issue a fine of VND67.5 million (US$2,870) to five people who disguised themselves as beggars in some areas of the city.

Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

A tornado ripped through the district of Tuong Duong in central Nghe An Province on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a woman injured and destroying hundreds of houses.

Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Fifteen researchers from Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Japan’s Nagasaki University have successfully produced antigens to develop quick test kits for SARS-CoV-2.

Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a birth rate adjustment programme towards 2030 which encourages people to get married before the age of 30 and women to give birth to the second child before they get 35 years old.

About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

About 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from France on Vietnam Airlines flights on May 5 and 6.

Online teaching: long-term investments needed
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Non-state education establishments had to close the doors during the epidemic, but some of them began using online teaching activities.

Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has called for continued social distancing measures, especially at schools and hospitals, when daily activities have resumed.

Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4.

Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The recent disputes over school fees between VAS and parents have revealed painful weaknesses in financial management and training quality at the institute.

Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), under the Ministry of Health, is testing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine on mice, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The figure of 29,427 deaths is "a massive tragedy", the foreign secretary says, but steers clear of comparisons.

Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Nguyen Son Hai, Director of the Ministry of Education and Training's Department of Information and Technology talks on changes in learning and teaching methods to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Vietnam recently celebrated the National Reunification and victory over a global superpower, but it has also been praised internationally in the past few weeks for initially winning the battle against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus.

Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Late on March 6, the Hanoi 115 Medical Emergency Centre received a call. Three workers were quickly scrambled and donned hazmat suits before setting off for Ba Dinh District, sirens wailing. 

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

Fifty one private kindergartens in HCM City have closed down, unable to afford rents and salaries to regular teachers amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the city Department of Education and Training reported.

Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

With only 271 confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths to date, Vietnam has performed well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world is finally starting to notice.

Coronavirus: Chinese state media take aim at US 'lab theory'
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

Chinese state media said US claims that the virus originated in a research lab were "absurd".

Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
PHOTOSicon  05/05/2020 

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

