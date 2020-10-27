Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/10/2020 19:56:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19

27/10/2020    19:42 GMT+7

Dr Nguyen Trung Cap and his colleagues at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi shaved their heads during their long stay at the hospital fighting COVID-19.

Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19
Dr Nguyen Trung Cap, deputy director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, checks a critically-ill patient. — VNA/VNS Photo

“At that time, we had to stay for many days in quarantine. Everyone's hair was long and we did not know how to get a neat haircut. So we told each other to shave, which was a fast and simple way.

“We asked someone from outside to send us a trimmer and we helped each other,” Dr Cap, who was head of the Emergency Department, said.

The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases is the biggest hospital for infectious diseases in the north and treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients.

When the pandemic reached its peak in Vietnam, doctors and nurses at the hospital, who are the frontline medical staff, had to work day and night to save the most critical patients.

In October, when the number of COVID-19 patients decreased, Dr Cap was still busy with administering treatment, hoping to improve their conditions.

Also this month, Dr Nguyen Trung Cap, who has just been promoted to deputy director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, was the only medical worker to be honoured among ten outstanding citizens of Hanoi on the capital city’s 1,010th birthday.

In an interview with Tin Tức (News), he spoke about the award.

“In the fight against COVID-19, medical staff were excellent in every role. They have made great sacrifices. I am just one of them and feel lucky representing them to receive the award.

“As an infectious disease doctor, my daily task is to treat patients, handle serious and complex cases, and I am also involves in pandemic prevention. Like other colleagues, we [doctors at the hospital] always try to complete our tasks and this time we are lucky to be recognised,” he said.

Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19
Dr Nguyen Trung Cap shaved his head because he had no time for himself while in the quarantine area working day and night treating COVID-19 patients. — Photo courtesy of the doctor

Since early this year when the pandemic broke out in Vietnam, no matter the number of cases, Dr Cap and his colleagues have not had any time to relax.

Although Vietnam has recorded no community infections for more than two months, doctors and nurses are still working hard to treat patients returning from overseas.

“The biggest difficulty is to cope with a new disease like COVID-19, especially when we admitted the first patients. At the early stages of COVID-19 in Vietnam, there was not much understanding of the disease around the world, only some experiences from Wuhan (China), because it had not spread to Europe at that point,” he said.

Even in Wuhan at that time, there was not much experience in treatment. The documents are Chinese, making it quite difficult for us to learn and do research. We had to develop COVID-19 treatment plans based on an understanding of similar viruses like MERS-CoV, SARS 2008, influenza. However, the treatment methods were not always successful, requiring us to supervise patients’ symptoms and map out proper treatment, he said.

“Our biggest challenge is to change treatment therapy. In some cases if we apply treatment of influenza and SARS 2008, patients might have to undergo endotracheal intubation and receive Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO). In fact, after checking up patients’ conditions, I saw that patients did not need invasive respiratory aid.”

“It was such a brave decision. The therapy does not follow instructions in the books but when it was applied on a specific person, it was the right therapy.”

 

During the fight against COVID-19, Dr Cap and his colleagues were assigned an important task they had never done before: preventing infection on a specially-arranged flight repatriating 219 Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea in July. About 100 of them were already confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 before repatriation.

The concentration of virus in an enclosed environment on the airplane challenged the doctors. As all available protective equipment did not meet the safety requirements, Dr Cap had to upgrade and invent new equipment from what was available.

“Upon knowing that all passengers, doctors and crew members were healthy and there was no infection on the flight, we were very satisfied. Our efforts made it successful.”

Calm in all situations

Dr Nguyen Trung Cap impresses others with a serious, responsible and calm working manner.

When the first medical worker in Vietnam was confirmed with COVID-19 in March, Dr Cap received many calls asking about his health status and that of other doctors.

He replied: “Doctors and nurses are all fine. We are doing our best to treat the patients.”

The reply was short and bold, calming down the concerns from outside.

“Among COVID-19 infection cases all around the world, there are many medical staff. Facing the deadly virus, we know we are at a high risk and always do our best to comply with prevention regulations and improve protective measures to ensure safety for ourselves and others,” he said.

The doctor kept calm when critical patients died.

“Depression was our common feeling then. But I told myself instead of being depressed like everyone else, I had to encourage my colleagues to continue to work together to treat other surviving patients.

“My role at that time was to make everyone confident, to see that the patients could be successfully treated, even those with severe underlying conditions.”

“Each job has its own joy. When we have success in our work, that is our happiness. My happiness is to see patients recover. Small joys like that build up day by day, making me forget stress and fatigue. I even got used to the pressure so I no longer felt stressed.

“For me, having a little time for family, or just having a sleep is satisfying.”  VNS

Ta Nguyen

Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi

Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi

During the crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic was developing in a complex and unpredictable manner, the sacrifice and dedication of medical staff throughout the country were widely acknowledged and admired. 

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

 Police detain 20 foreigners illegally entering Vietnam

HCM City speeds up sub-projects for smart city development
HCM City speeds up sub-projects for smart city development
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

HCM City is speeding up the progress of key sub-projects under the project to turn the city into a smart city from 2017 to 2020 with a vision to 2025.

Young men save hundreds from floods in Ha Tinh
Young men save hundreds from floods in Ha Tinh
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Now the waters have started to recede in flood-hit Cam Due Commune in central province of Ha Tinh’s Cam Xuyen District, local residents have set up a collective clean-up group.

Kidney dialysis treatment falling short in Vietnam
Kidney dialysis treatment falling short in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Just one third of all kidney dialysis patients nationwide are receiving proper treatment, a health congress held in Hanoi was told on Saturday.

Localities brace for storm Molave
Localities brace for storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Tropical Storm Molave entered the East Sea on October 26, becoming the ninth storm hitting Vietnam this year.

Central region battens down the hatches
Central region battens down the hatches
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Residents have been instructed to leave temporary housing in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang before 5pm on Tuesday before Storm Molave makes landfall on Wednesday.

Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success
Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been hailed for overcoming two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic with the minimum casualties thanks to a variety of measures it has applied, especially the enforcement of masking regulation is essential to outbreak containment.

Storm Molave to lash central region
Storm Molave to lash central region
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Storm Molave, the ninth of this year and the fourth within a month, will make a landfall in the central region, from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa province,

Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The northern region of Vietnam would experience the first strong cold spell in mid-November, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Supreme People’s Procuracy has issued an indictment prosecuting former transport officials and their accomplices involving in the case of Dinh Ngoc He (alias “Ut troc”), 

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Storm Molave to enter the East Sea

$1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
$1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A total of VND26 trillion ($1.13 billion) has been used for HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in the 2016-2020 period, according to the municipal Department of Construction.

Central region residents get help to clean up after historic floods
Central region residents get help to clean up after historic floods
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Dau Thi Lien tried to find something usable in the rubble, but there wasn't much left except for some books, clothes and a table and some chairs, all covered in mud.

PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea
PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a teleconference with local leaders to discuss preparations for Storm Molave, the ninth storm to hit Viet Nam this year.

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Continuous flooding in the past half month has caused huge damage to the transport system in the central province of Quang Binh. Many roads were eroded, seriously affecting transport in the central coastal locality.

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday evening, all Vietnamese citizens, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Six projects that would ease traffic congestion in the gateway area to Tan Son Nhat International Airports, with total investment capital of VND7 trillion, remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems.

Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam’s recent efforts to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the determination to pioneer the digital transformation in the educational sector have been praised by international organizations and Harvard University professors.

PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday underlined the urgent need to get life back to normal for people in flood-hit areas in the central region.

Another storm heading toward East Sea
Another storm heading toward East Sea
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

A tropical storm called Molave has formed in the East Sea, and is moving in northwest direction at a speed of 20 km per hour and is anticipated to gain strength within the next few days.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 