23/10/2020 22:54:27 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnamese education lures over US$4 billion foreign investment capital

23/10/2020    21:28 GMT+7

The number of foreign investment projects in Vietnam's education sector have increased by 321 compared to five years ago, the registered capital has also increased by over US$3.5 billion.

As of December 31, 2019, some 525 valid foreign cooperation projects with a total capital of nearly US$4.4 billion have been operational in Vietnam’s education sector, Tuoi Tre Online reported, citing the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).

At the "Forum on Cooperation and Investment in Education" which took place recently in Ho Chi Minh City, the MoET said that the number of foreign investment projects in Vietnam's education sector have increased by 321 compared to five years ago, leading to an increase in registered capital of over US$3.5 billion.

The number of foreign investment projects in Vietnam's education sector have increased by 321 compared to five years ago. Photo: TTO

In Vietnam, there are currently five higher education institutions and nearly 100 preschools and general schools are foreign invested. Moreover, students at 70 universities get access to over 450 foreign-involved training programs.

With the policy of encouraging private education, Vietnam has nearly 3,000 non-public educational institutions nationwide which has made considerable contribution to diversifying educational resources and providing additional opportunities for learners.

Some non-public education institutions have affirmed the quality of their curriculum and teaching methods through the integration between Vietnam's curriculum and those of advanced countries, including the UK, the US, Australia, Finland, among others.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc assessed that the policy of international integration in education has contributed to enhancing the teaching quality as well as Vietnam's ranking on education classifications worldwide.

Three Vietnamese institutions have been ranked in the list of 1,000 top higher education institutions in the world and eight institutions have been listed in the group of top 500 universities in Asia.

 

In terms of universal education, Vietnamese students always achieve high results in international and regional competitions and are highly ranked in the international assessment program of PISA.

However, according to the deputy minister, foreign investment in education has not been commensurate with the potential so far. The investment and cooperation activities in education have still been fragmented and unable to make a breakthrough in the whole system. The percentage of foreign investment in education is still small compared to that of other socio-economic sectors of the country.

Therefore, Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Phuc expressed his hope that Vietnam will have more private educational institutions established by domestic and foreign investors. The Vietnamese government always encourages and creates favorable conditions for investors in the education sector.

At the forum, ten investment cooperation agreements in education between Vietnamese and foreign partners were signed as well as the portal for foreign students inscription to study in Vietnam was officially launched. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet

Foreign funds pour in partnerships in Vietnam education

On the occasion of the Teachers’ Day in Vietnam, Mr. Troy Griffiths, deputy managing director of Savills Vietnam, shares his view on investments in the education sector in this country.

Vietnam's educational sector to see more M&A deals

M&A has been and will continue to be the major investment trend in Vietnam’s educational sector in the time to come, according to Troy Griffiths, deputy CEO of Savills Vietnam.

 
 

.
Hundreds of charity groups support Quang Binh flood victims
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Hundreds of charity groups have come to the central province of Quang Binh to assist flood-hit victims with necessities.

HCM City ready for innovative urban area in east
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The "main pillars" of a planned innovative urban area in the eastern part of HCM City are ready to be connected to form a new administrative unit.

Floating shelters house people in Vietnam’s flood-hit areas
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hundreds of floating shelters have been used to shelter many households in flood-hit areas in the central province of Quang Binh.

Digital technology in the health service
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Professor Tran Quy Tuong, director general of the Agency of Information Technology at the Ministry of Health, talks about the use of electronic health records.

HCM City sets up public rental sites for bicycles
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to offer about 500 bicycles for rent at 50 sites in downtown areas by the end of this year.

Franconomics kicks off in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The international Franconomics forum, a multidisciplinary dialogue on important socio-economic topics of countries in the French-speaking community, kicked off on Thursday in Hanoi under the theme ‘From Start-up to Smart-up’.

Deputy PM orders completion of Sapa airport project’s pre-FS
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the government of the northern upland province of Lao Cai to complete the pre-feasibility study of the Sapa airport project following feedback from the ministries.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 22
SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam an effective ASEAN leader: ASEAN Post

Are candidates not eligible for professorship title because they had too many published articles?
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Many candidates have been excluded from the list of scientists for professorship title this year because they have had a high numbers of scientific articles published. One candidate published 40-50 articles within half a year.

Close-up of first train of Hanoi’s second metro line put on rails
SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

This is the first of a batch of four trains being produced for the line out of a total rolling stock of ten of Hanoi’s second metro line.

Storm Saudel heads toward Vietnam, heavy rain expected
SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Storm Saudel, which has gained strength overnight October 22, is heading toward central Vietnam and is expected to bring heavy rain to the region this weekend.

VN, Japan agree on quarantine-free procedures for short-term entries
SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam and Japan have mutually agreed to implement an expedited arrival procedure which will allow certain groups from one country to enter another without undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine on short-term visits.

Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has released the draft circular regulating career guidance, job counseling and start-up support in educational establishments.

Cha Lo Border Gate Economic Zone broken after landslide
SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Landslide and erosion in Quang Binh Province has cracked the road surface and broke the Cha Lo International Border Gate Economic Zone on October 20.

Waiting for a second miracle
SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Lying on the bed of the Military Hospital 103 in Hanoi with jaundiced skin, Nguyen Thi Diep, 25 years old, is waiting for her second liver transplant.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 21
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

VN launches elderly healthcare programme in response to ageing population

Nearly 100 people join in saving Hoi An beach from erosion
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

Authorities in Hoi An City have mobilised hundreds of people to urgently save a section of the Cua Dai beach from serious erosion amid the on-going flooding in the area.

Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  21/10/2020 

If there were no hydroelectric dams, floods would still occur, even at a higher level. In many cases, without hydropower reservoirs, floods would be more serious.

Parts of Ha Tinh province isolated due to prolonged heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

Torrential rains coupled with the discharge of water from reservoirs have engulfed many areas in the central province of Ha Tinh.

Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

Saudel is moving west at a speed of 10-15 km per hour, around 770 km to the east-southeast of Hoang Sa archipelago and is forecast to gain strength and bring rain to all localities across the country in the coming days.

