Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news

 
 
02/04/2020    15:36 GMT+7

A Facebook user has been fined VND12.5 million (US$530) for spreading fake news, incorrectly claiming a COVID-19 patient had died in Vietnam.

    Thanh's false posts received a lot of interactions by his followers according to evidencecollected by Càng Long District Police. 

    Đặng Ngọc Thanh, 27, from Càng Long District in the Mekong Delta province of Trà Vinh posted misleading stories about the pandemic situation in Việt Nam on his personal account between January 27 and February 14, triggering people’s anxiety.

    He incorrectly claimed a person from Singapore had died in An Trường Commune of symptoms related to the virus, and another had died after treatment at Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City.

    Both his posts were false.

    Thanh admitted his faults and promised not to post incorrect information in the future.

    As the country’s fight against COVID-19 enters a tough stage, many other Facebookers have received strict fines for composing and spreading fake news.

    Vũ Đức Chí, 36, from the northern Quảng Ninh Province’s Cẩm Phả City, wrote on his page that “Cẩm Phả City forces each family to donate VNĐ50,000 to prevent coronavirus. Do you think it is a right thing to do while everybody is struggling to make ends meet?”

     

    The information was confirmed false by local police. The donation to the Government to support the COVID-19 fight is  wholly voluntary, not compulsory.

    Chí was fined VNĐ12.5 million.

    Meanwhile four localities in Quảng Ninh Province have imposed curfew from 10pm, including Hạ Long City, Cẩm Phả City, Tiên Yên District and Ba Chẽ District.

    Those who go out after 10pm without justified reasons will be fined and even quarantined at local cultural halls.

    Eighty people have already been dealt with for breaking the curfew. — VNS

    Hanoi police have warned the public not to share unconfirmed information about Covid-19 that causes confusion in the community.

    A rapid response unit is working with social media firms to take down misleading or harmful content.

     
     

    Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
    Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
    SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

    The Department of Immigration is shutting offices for the foreseeable future, but foreigners needing visa renewals should not be overly concerned.

    Total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 222
    Total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 222
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 222 as of 6am on April 2.

    HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
    HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
    SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

    Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Da Nang have decided to suspend road passenger transport in a bid to curb travel and crowds and contain the spread of COVID-19.

    Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
    Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    Japanese medical equipment firm Metran plans to make 15,000 ventilators for Vietnam to help the country combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is ravaging the globe, according to Founder and Chairman Tran Ngoc Phuc.

    Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
    Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
    SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

    Authorities of Japan’s Chiba city will discuss the adjustment of the training schedule for Vietnamese practitioners who are expected to work at nursing homes in the city, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
    Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
    FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

    An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

    Youth union with kind-heartedness
    Youth union with kind-heartedness
    SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

    Vu Manh Linh, a 32-year-old youth union leader from Nam Dinh City, donates blood every four months as he wanted to share his blood for a more healthy community.

    Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
    Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
    SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

    Nearly 70,000 labourers had lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis as many enterprises in Hà Nội have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the city’s Confederation of Labour has announced.

    Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
    Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
    SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

    Vietnam has delivered 6,000 test tubes to Germany from the Hanoi-based Vietnamese-German Centre of Excellence in Medical Research (VG-CARE) for COVID-19 drug development research.

    Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
    Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
    SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

    Vietnam's 32nd COVID-19 patient, who returned to Vietnam from London by private jet, was given the all clear on Tuesday.

    Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
    Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
    PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

    Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.

    Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212
    Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212
    SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

    The number of COVID-19 cases has amounted to 212 after five more patients were confirmed as of 6am on April 1, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

    Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
    Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
    FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

    Hanoi is eerily quiet these days as most shops and stores have closed after restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown
    Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown
    SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

    New Russian laws impose tough penalties for violating lockdown rules.

    Coronavirus: US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak
    Coronavirus: US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak
    SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

    The captain warns of an "accelerating" coronavirus outbreak on his aircraft carrier docked in Guam.

    Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients
    Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients
    SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

    A group of young engineers are racing against time to develop a $650 ventilator for Covid-19 patients.

    Adapting to life during the epidemic
    Adapting to life during the epidemic
    VIDEOicon  01/04/2020 

    With Vietnam in the grip of the COVID-19 epidemic, it has changed and disrupted the daily life of people in an unimaginable way. 

    Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out
    Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out
    SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

    With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.

    Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus
    Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus
    SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

    Da Nang has suspended all visits to patients at hospitals and health consultancy at private clinics to help stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, while schools and universities will stay shut until April 15.

    Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice
    Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice
    SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

    Graduating from the Mekong Delta’s prestigious Can Tho University, 24-year-old Pham Thanh Vu still refers himself as a farmer in the truest sense of the word.

