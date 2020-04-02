Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news

A Facebook user has been fined VND12.5 million (US$530) for spreading fake news, incorrectly claiming a COVID-19 patient had died in Vietnam.

Thanh's false posts received a lot of interactions by his followers according to evidencecollected by Càng Long District Police.

Đặng Ngọc Thanh, 27, from Càng Long District in the Mekong Delta province of Trà Vinh posted misleading stories about the pandemic situation in Việt Nam on his personal account between January 27 and February 14, triggering people’s anxiety.

He incorrectly claimed a person from Singapore had died in An Trường Commune of symptoms related to the virus, and another had died after treatment at Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City.

Both his posts were false.

Thanh admitted his faults and promised not to post incorrect information in the future.

As the country’s fight against COVID-19 enters a tough stage, many other Facebookers have received strict fines for composing and spreading fake news.

Vũ Đức Chí, 36, from the northern Quảng Ninh Province’s Cẩm Phả City, wrote on his page that “Cẩm Phả City forces each family to donate VNĐ50,000 to prevent coronavirus. Do you think it is a right thing to do while everybody is struggling to make ends meet?”

The information was confirmed false by local police. The donation to the Government to support the COVID-19 fight is wholly voluntary, not compulsory.

Chí was fined VNĐ12.5 million.

Meanwhile four localities in Quảng Ninh Province have imposed curfew from 10pm, including Hạ Long City, Cẩm Phả City, Tiên Yên District and Ba Chẽ District.

Those who go out after 10pm without justified reasons will be fined and even quarantined at local cultural halls.

Eighty people have already been dealt with for breaking the curfew. — VNS

