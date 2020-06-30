Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities

26/09/2020    16:29 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the launch of 1,000 healthcare facilities equipped with telehealth centres, marking another milestone in the sector’s digital transformation.

vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1000 telehealth facilities
The launch of 1,000 telehealth facilities on September 25

Addressing the launching ceremony, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that with the launch, the Ministry of Health is materialising Vietnam's digital transformation programme. “This is an important and significant platform with a vision towards better protecting of people and improving healthcare services.”

vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1000 telehealth facilities
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addressing the launching ceremony

According to acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, 2020 has been a challenging year for the healthcare sector and the whole country with the COVID-19 outbreak. So far, the country has exerted strong control over the pandemic. During this period, the country has been developing new models in diagnosis and treatment, as well as the prevention and fight against the deadly virus, with telehealth contributing a great deal to quickly extending quality healthcare services.

vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1000 telehealth facilities
Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long delivered a speech at the launch

During the two months of development of the 1,000 telehealth units, increasing the quality of diagnosis and treatment was the main focus. The scheme not only applies technologies and IT to digitally transform the healthcare sector but also helps locals get better access to quality services at grass-roots facilities and narrowing the gap in the number and skills of healthcare practitioners between central and grass-roots units.

 

The launch is part of the telehealth development scheme in 2020-2025 approved in Decision No.2628/QD-BYT dated June 22, 2020.

vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1000 telehealth facilities
Telehealth facilities join connections

In the near future, the healthcare sector will develop a healthcare network which gathers doctors and healthcare professionals nationwide, making it a forum to share experiences and exchange knowledge with an aim to better serve people. VIR

Bich Thuy

First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth

First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth

Doctors at Hanoi Heart Hospital have successfully carried out the first online heart surgeries in Vietnam for patients at Phu Tho General Hospital through the Telehealth system developed by Viettel Group.

 
 

