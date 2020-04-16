Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension

The Centre of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has announced that the Republic of Korea will automatically offer a 50-day extension for Vietnamese labourers whose contracts have expired.

This move aims to support Korean enterprises that are lacking foreign labourers as many of them cannot enter the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy, which came into effect on April 14 and will remain valid until June 30, also helps ensure livelihoods for workers while they wait to return home.

During the extension period, the employees whose contracts have expired but their stay are still valid can negotiate with their employers to return to work when the above-mentioned policy is in effect.

The centre recommended Vietnamese workers strictly follow the host country’s COVID-19 prevention and control regulations./.

