Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/04/2020 14:39:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension

 
 
16/04/2020    14:35 GMT+7

The Centre of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has announced that the Republic of Korea will automatically offer a 50-day extension for Vietnamese labourers whose contracts have expired.

Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension hinh anh 1

Vietnamese labourers - Illustrative image (Source: baogiaothong.vn)

This move aims to support Korean enterprises that are lacking foreign labourers as many of them cannot enter the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy, which came into effect on April 14 and will remain valid until June 30, also helps ensure livelihoods for workers while they wait to return home.

During the extension period, the employees whose contracts have expired but their stay are still valid can negotiate with their employers to return to work when the above-mentioned policy is in effect.

 

The centre recommended Vietnamese workers strictly follow the host country’s COVID-19 prevention and control regulations./.

Korean language test for Vietnamese guest workers to be launched online

Korean language test for Vietnamese guest workers to be launched online

The Centre of Overseas Labour has decided to launch an online Korean language test for Vietnamese workers to be sent to the Republic of Korea (RoK) as part of the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme.

Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis

Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis

The pandemic has caused many workers to take unpaid leave for an indefinite time.

 
 

Other News

.
Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

As social distancing continues to take its toll on residents obliging by the rules, one expat English teacher has decided to use the time to good effect.

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
PHOTOSicon  1 giờ trước 

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.

Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus
Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Four people in Dinh Anh Hoa’s family have been jammed in a 16sq.m-bedsit for two weeks.

Proper medical waste control helps reduce spread of disease in Vietnam
Proper medical waste control helps reduce spread of disease in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vice head of Vietnam Environment Administration Nguyen Thuong Hien spoke about medical waste treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The ‘online lecture halls’ during the COVID-19 pandemic
The ‘online lecture halls’ during the COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Prof Dr Ngo Thi Phuong never thought that she would become a teacher for online courses.

Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic
Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Millions of meals will be donated to poor people in big cities as part of a programme launched by the Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) and PepsiCo Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi now in decisive week of COVID-19 fight: chairman

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Many universities in HCM City plan to provide scholarships to students whose families’ livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or who live in the Mekong Delta and are affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined
100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

More than 100 foreign experts who are coming to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery in Thanh Hoa Province will be quarantined.

Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi &amp; HCM City
Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi & HCM City
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Twelve localities deemed to have high risk of COVID-19 spread will continue to implement social distancing measures under Directive 16 of the Prime Minister to April 22 or 30, or even longer, if infections continue to be detected.

HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A large-scale drugs trafficking ring which transported narcotics from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City has been smashed by the city’s police following a three-month investigation.

Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Hanoi Information and Communications Department has fined a Facebook user for posting fake news about social distancing measures.

Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Police in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City have detained and started legal proceedings against a mechanic for deliberately damaging other people's property.

Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services
Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, many street food vendors in HCM City are offering food for takeaway and working with delivery apps to serve their customers.

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 15
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Social distancing should be kept in high-risk localities: committee

Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Around 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia onboard a specially arranged flight.

Coronavirus: South Korea holds elections in masks and clinics
Coronavirus: South Korea holds elections in masks and clinics
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

With coronavirus seemingly under control, South Korea is holding an election unlike any other.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 