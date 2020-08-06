Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring

The Border Guard in the central province of Quang Tri worked with security forces in Laos’ Savannakhet province to arrest five Lao suspects as a result of an expanded investigation into a ring trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam.

The exhibits seized in the drug trafficking case

The forces caught five Lao nationals smuggling 60,000 synthetic pills in the afternoon of August 4.

The suspects are Khamdi Xaynhavong, 45, residing in Khammouane province, Dosa Mavongxay and Lu Lec Invanongsa, both 17, Phu, 35, and Kasy Xaynhavong, 20, all residing in Savanakhet province.

Also seized at the scene were one car, over 1 million Lao Kip, and other items.

In the first phase of the case, forces seized 419,000 synthetic pills and arrested four people./. VNA

