06/08/2020 10:51:16 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring

06/08/2020    10:49 GMT+7

The Border Guard in the central province of Quang Tri worked with security forces in Laos’ Savannakhet province to arrest five Lao suspects as a result of an expanded investigation into a ring trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam.

The exhibits seized in the drug trafficking case

The forces caught five Lao nationals smuggling 60,000 synthetic pills in the afternoon of August 4.

The suspects are Khamdi Xaynhavong, 45, residing in Khammouane province, Dosa Mavongxay and Lu Lec Invanongsa, both 17, Phu, 35, and Kasy Xaynhavong, 20, all residing in Savanakhet province.

Also seized at the scene were one car, over 1 million Lao Kip, and other items.

 

In the first phase of the case, forces seized 419,000 synthetic pills and arrested four people./. VNA

Vietnamese, Scot jailed in Hanoi on drug offences

Vietnamese, Scot jailed in Hanoi on drug offences

The Hanoi City People’s Court on August 3 handed down jail sentences to a Vietnamese and a Scot on charges of trafficking drugs.

Nigerian drug trafficker arrested in Tay Ninh

Nigerian drug trafficker arrested in Tay Ninh

Border guards operating in Tay Ninh province announced on August 2 they have apprehended a Nigerian national attempting to illegally transport drugs into Vietnam from Cambodia.  

 
 

