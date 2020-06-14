Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/06/2020 16:53:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools

 
 
15/06/2020    16:50 GMT+7

Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.

  Parents submit applications for their children to the Middle School of the University of Language and International Study

 

The Middle School of the University of Language and International Study (UMS), Cau Giay Secondary School, Doan Thi Diem Secondary School and Archimedes Academy are among the most famous secondary schools in Hanoi for their high 30 to 1 successful application ratio. In HCM City, Tran Dai Nghia is the only secondary school allowed to hold admission test to the sixth grade with an eight to one competition for places.

Hong, a parent from Hanoi, said her 5th-grade son has been going to cram school for maths, literature and English since third grade. She hoped that he will get into one of the best secondary school in Hanoi and then aims for Hanoi-Amsterdam High School.

"I spend about VND7m (USD302) to VND8m on cram schools alone, not including other expenses and efforts and time spent picking him up," Hong said.

Mai Quynh, a parent in HCM City, said her child took maths, literature and English extra classes since third grade. Quynh said if she doesn't make her child study early, he may not be able to get into famous schools and his survey exam is in English with questions to almost all subjects. Quynh also searches for useful tests on the internet for her child.

Meanwhile, Tien Hieu said he hired an English tutor for his child four times a week at the cost of VND300,000 each shift then registered for his child to study at cram school as well. Besides knowledge about maths, history, literature and geography, a child must also know about the current news and events and experience IQ and EQ tests.

"The salary of one parent is just enough to pay for his tuition and fees," he said.

Thanh Huong from Hanoi's Ha Dong District said she thought that making her daughter take cram school for 6th-grade entrance exam since before Tet Holiday was already early, but she was shocked to find out that many children had studied much earlier. She made her child study maths and English at two different places.

"Travelling back and forth with her a total 20km or waiting for her one to two hours on the streets is normal," she said.

There's no time left for her daughter to do anything else as her classes, extra classes, cram school and homework filled the whole week. According to Huong, other children are also studying at cram schools and may even be studying more than her daughter. Dtinews/Vietnamnet

Vietnam's state-owned schools raise tuition to controversial levels

Vietnam's state-owned schools raise tuition to controversial levels

Some educators have warned that the sharp rise in tuition set by state-owned schools will deprive poor but good students of opportunities to access higher education.

High tuition at medical schools puts poor students at disadvantage

High tuition at medical schools puts poor students at disadvantage

The announcement by the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy on raising tuition by five times has stunned the public.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended two foreign pilots from work and seized their licenses after a Vietjet aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in HCMC yesterday afternoon.

Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The bodies of four missing fishermen who were involved in a collision between a fishing boat and a ship off Haiphong have been brought ashore.

Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron proclaims that France has won its "first victory" against coronavirus.

Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 15
Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 15
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Medical worker of Vietnamese descent in Canada succumbs to COVID-19

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident of central Quang Nam Province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State

Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City’s administration has approved a policy of compensation and resettlement for households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in the city’s District 2.

Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Nearly 165 flights of Vietnam Airlines have been affected by an incident involving an aircraft of Vietjet Air that forced Tan Son Nhat international airport in HCM City to temporarily close down in the afternoon of June 14.

HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more
HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

HCM City has got a number of new healthcare facilities this year and more are being built, all with modern equipment and technologies.

Food safety control to be enhanced in Vietnam
Food safety control to be enhanced in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Management and unscheduled inspections of food safety and hygiene should be enhanced with stricter measures as the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet been extinguished, said the National Steering committee on Food Safety and Hygiene.

Man suspected in deadly house fire in Bình Tân
Man suspected in deadly house fire in Bình Tân
SOCIETYicon  14/06/2020 

Following a house fire in which three people were killed, HCMC’s investigative police agency reported they have checked security camera footage and discovered a 50-year-old man carrying two cans of gasoline and starting the blaze.

Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  8 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese woman living in Sydney, Australia has challenged herself to walk 20,000 steps per day for the entire of June to raise funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Switch to paid news a must for Vietnamese journalism: editors-in-chief
Switch to paid news a must for Vietnamese journalism: editors-in-chief
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has cost many Vietnamese newspapers half their income, editors-in-chief said at a conference on Friday hosted by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association.

COVID-19 crisis could result in an increase in child labour
COVID-19 crisis could result in an increase in child labour
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Children need to be protected from child labour more than ever due to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, experts said during a virtual interactive panel discussion held in Hanoi last week.

Most severe Covid-19 patient in Vietnam shows impressive recovery
Most severe Covid-19 patient in Vietnam shows impressive recovery
VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

Patient 91, British pilot Stephen Cameron who has been hospitalized in Vietnam since contracting COVID-19 in March has made further improvements.

Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg
Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg
VIDEOicon  14/06/2020 

Leading business and financial website Bloomberg of the United States has recently published an article highlighting the strong rebound made to the nation’s domestic tourism industry, a model that is suitable for the rest of the world to follow.

Vietnam's state-owned schools raise tuition to controversial levels
Vietnam's state-owned schools raise tuition to controversial levels
SOCIETYicon  14/06/2020 

Some educators have warned that the sharp rise in tuition set by state-owned schools will deprive poor but good students of opportunities to access higher education.

Hanoi police propose 29 involved in disturbance case be prosecuted
Hanoi police propose 29 involved in disturbance case be prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  14/06/2020 

The Department of Public Security of Hanoi has proposed the municipal People’s Procuracy prosecute 29 persons for “murder” and “resisting on-duty officers” that killed three police officers in Dong Tam commune on January 9.

Online learning to be adopted alongside direct teaching in Vietnamese schools
Online learning to be adopted alongside direct teaching in Vietnamese schools
SOCIETYicon  14/06/2020 

Online teaching will be recognised as a formal method, in parallel with teaching in schools, following months of experimenting with the method as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the education minister said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 