Vietnamese people banned from taking potentially dangerous jobs abroad

Vietnamese people will be banned from doing hazardous jobs while overseas, including massage, under a new decree which will take effect from this month.

According to Decree 38/2020/NĐ-CP, labour export firms will not be allowed to send Vietnamese workers abroad to war or epidemic-hit areas or those contaminated with hazardous substances.

Vietnamese will be banned from doing massage work at hotels, restaurants and entertainment facilities abroad.



They will be forbidden to work in jobs that come in frequent contact with explosives and toxic substances, as well as jobs that involve exposure to open radioactive sources and exploitation of radioactive ores of all kinds.



Hunting wild animals, crocodiles and sharks is also forbidden.



In addition, Vietnamese will also banned from working in pressure-sensitive conditions, such as underground or the diving industry.



Those jobs involved in shrouding, burying of the dead, cremation of corpses and exhuming graves are also banned for Vietnamese workers abroad



Statistics showed that more than 147,000 Vietnamese labourers including 49,324 female workers went abroad in 2019. Many Vietnamese women have been caught working illegally as masseuses or sex workers at restaurants and entertainment facilities abroad. Dtinews

