Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 11:08:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese PM sets no-fly and restricted zones for drones, ultra-light aircraft

 
 
16/06/2020    11:05 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a decision stipulating the no-fly and restricted zones to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ultra-light aircraft.

Vietnamese PM sets no-fly and restricted zones for drones, ultra-light aircraft

A drone used for spraying pesticide. 

Under Decision 18/2020/QD-TTg, the no-fly zones are national defence and security areas under the management and protection of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Public Security.

These include military stations, areas for deploying forces, combat equipment and training, warehouses, factories, logistic bases, prisons and detention camps of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Public Security, and other areas related to the national security, the decision said.

The distance from the UAVs and ultra-light aircraft to the no-fly zones horizontally must not be less than 500m at any height.

The vehicles are banned from flying over working areas of offices of Party, State, National Assembly, Government, ministries and central-level agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, provincial and city-level Party committees, people’s committees and councils, diplomatic and consular missions, and international organisations.

The limit distance horizontally to the areas is no less than 200m at any height.

The areas of military and civil airports were noted as the no-fly zones. The no-fly zones extend by 15,000m and 5,000m from two sides of rectangular shapes of the runways at any height.

Airports which have less than six civil flights per day can flexibly adjust the no-fly zones at their discretion.

However, drones and ultra-light aircraft will not be allowed to fly within the boundaries of airports and in the time before and after one hour of the airplanes landing and taking off.

 

The vehicles can only fly with the permissions of military flight control and management agencies at the airports.

The no-fly zones are also the areas within the limits of air routes, flight trails and corridors that were licensed in the airspace of Vietnam, the limited scope of air routes stated in the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) Vietnam published by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

The PM’s decision states that in special cases of national defence and security or at the requests of ministries, branches and localities to ensure flight safety and social order, the Ministry of Defence shall decide to temporarily prohibit from flying to unmanned aircraft in one or some areas. The decision will take effect immediately.

The PM’s decision also regulates restricted flying zones to drones and ultra-light flying vehicles including airspace over 120m above the terrain (excluding airspace of the above-mentioned no-fly zones), crowded areas and the border areas.

The limited distance in the land border with China is 25,000m from border line to the land of Vietnam at all heights while the limited distance in land border between Vietnam and Laos and Cambodia is 10,000m.

The limited distances are 3,000m in width and 5,000m in length from the no-fly zones at airports having military and civil flights. And the heights are less than 1,200m above the terrain.

The organisation of flights of drones and ultra-light aircraft in restricted flying areas must meet requirements of flight licensing authorities, the decision said./.

Dong Thap farmers adopt drones to spray crops

Dong Thap farmers adopt drones to spray crops

Some farmers in the southern province of Dong Thap have started using drones to spray pesticide and fertilizer on their crops after seeing how effective the machines are.

Drones, ultra-light aircraft to be tightly controlled

Drones, ultra-light aircraft to be tightly controlled

The management of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ultra-light aircraft must be tightened, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

 
 

Other News

.
Deaths from food poisoning in Vietnam hit 22
Deaths from food poisoning in Vietnam hit 22
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Food Administration said there were 48 instances of food poisoning this year by the end of May, in which 22 people died.

Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups
Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The national fund for employment’s loan assistance of VND2 billion ($86,784) will be distributed among winners of an ongoing startup contest for rural youths this year, according to organisers.

National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works
National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The 14th National Press Awards 2019 will be held in Hanoi on June 21 night, honouring more than 100 outstanding articles by journalists nationwide, announced the jury council in Hanoi on June 15.

Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The People's Council of Can Tho City has approved investment policies for four anti-erosion projects with a total estimated investment of nearly VND745 billion (US$32 million).

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

You won’t find Nguyen Ngoc Tuan in the fields growing potatoes, but the President of the of Farmers’ Association of Duc Trong District in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is known among friends as ‘potato’. 

Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Ministry of Transport to put Hanoi's long-delayed first metro route into service this year.

Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A company in Hai Phong City has been found using wastewater from a local canal for bottled water production.

Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities have set up fences and security cameras to protect the valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.

Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended two foreign pilots from work and seized their licenses after a Vietjet aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in HCMC yesterday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Beijing has recorded 36 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, amid fears of a second wave in the Chinese capital.

Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The bodies of four missing fishermen who were involved in a collision between a fishing boat and a ship off Haiphong have been brought ashore.

Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron proclaims that France has won its "first victory" against coronavirus.

Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 15
Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 15
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Medical worker of Vietnamese descent in Canada succumbs to COVID-19

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident of central Quang Nam Province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State

Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

HCM City’s administration has approved a policy of compensation and resettlement for households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in the city’s District 2.

Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Nearly 165 flights of Vietnam Airlines have been affected by an incident involving an aircraft of Vietjet Air that forced Tan Son Nhat international airport in HCM City to temporarily close down in the afternoon of June 14.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 