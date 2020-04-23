Vietnamese rescuers save unconscious Filipino sailor off coast

A Filipino sailor who lost consciousness while working on a Panamanian vessel was rescued early on April 23 by staff from the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Region 3 based in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

A health worker gives check-up to the Filipino sailor on the vessel Federal Cardinal

The centre said the sailor, born in 1996, had chest pains and then lost consciousness when the vessel Federal Cardinal, en-route from Singapore to Tianjin in China, was about 135 nautical miles to the southeast of Cape Vung Tau on April 22.

Shortly after receiving a message from the ship’s captain, the national MRCC liaised with a healthcare centre to give first aid instructions. Rescue Vessel SAR 272 took the victim to the mainland at 12.10am on April 23.

The Region 3 centre said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it also required the Federal Cardinal to provide a history of its voyage and a list of crew members along with their health condition.

Rapid test results revealed that all crew members were negative for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, it noted, adding that to ensure safety, it disinfected the rescue boat and kept the rescue team in quarantine./.