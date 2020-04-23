Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/04/2020 16:46:38 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnamese rescuers save unconscious Filipino sailor off coast

 
 
24/04/2020    06:41 GMT+7

A Filipino sailor who lost consciousness while working on a Panamanian vessel was rescued early on April 23 by staff from the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Region 3 based in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Vietnamese rescuers save unconscious Filipino sailor off coast hinh anh 1

A health worker gives check-up to the Filipino sailor on the vessel Federal Cardinal 

The centre said the sailor, born in 1996, had chest pains and then lost consciousness when the vessel Federal Cardinal, en-route from Singapore to Tianjin in China, was about 135 nautical miles to the southeast of Cape Vung Tau on April 22.

Shortly after receiving a message from the ship’s captain, the national MRCC liaised with a healthcare centre to give first aid instructions. Rescue Vessel SAR 272 took the victim to the mainland at 12.10am on April 23.

 

The Region 3 centre said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it also required the Federal Cardinal to provide a history of its voyage and a list of crew members along with their health condition.

Rapid test results revealed that all crew members were negative for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, it noted, adding that to ensure safety, it disinfected the rescue boat and kept the rescue team in quarantine./.

 
 

Coronavirus: Five of the countries most at risk from famine in 2020
Coronavirus: Five of the countries most at risk from famine in 2020
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

As the World Food Programme warns of the worst crisis since WWII, which countries are most vulnerable?

Coronavirus: Stories of unemployment, fear and hope in the US
Coronavirus: Stories of unemployment, fear and hope in the US
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Over 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment - and there's a human story behind each claim.

University students, teachers make robots, medical devices for COVID-19 fight
University students, teachers make robots, medical devices for COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Students and lecturers from several universities in the country have made and donated robots and medical devices to hospitals and quarantine areas to serve the fight against COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Latin American crime gangs adapt to pandemic
Coronavirus: Latin American crime gangs adapt to pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Crime gangs in Latin America are making changes to the way they operate, but are they gaining strength?

India rape: Six-year-old victim's eyes damaged in attack
India rape: Six-year-old victim's eyes damaged in attack
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Police in Madhya Pradesh say the child was grabbed near her home and subjected to a horrific attack.

Over 6,300 people from abroad complete quarantine period
Over 6,300 people from abroad complete quarantine period
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The remaining 171 people at COVID-19 quarantine sites in Thua Thien-Hue Province completed their 14-day quarantine on Thursday, bringing the province's total to 6,380 cases finishing compulsory isolation.

Vietnam ranks second in number of foreign students in Japan: JASSO
Vietnam ranks second in number of foreign students in Japan: JASSO
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam has the second largest number of foreign students in Japan, according to the latest statistics from the Japan Student Services Organisation (JASSO).

Hot weather sends demand for aloe vera soaring, farmers laughing all the way to the bank
Hot weather sends demand for aloe vera soaring, farmers laughing all the way to the bank
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Aloe vera farmers in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan are earning large incomes because of the high prices they are getting because of the prolonged hot weather.

First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

The first Zero Cost Happy Supermarket has opened in HCM City to support the poor amid difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: US unemployment claims hit 26.4 million amid virus
Coronavirus: US unemployment claims hit 26.4 million amid virus
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Data shows a further 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the past week.

Coronavirus: Harvard rejects Trump demand to pay back aid
Coronavirus: Harvard rejects Trump demand to pay back aid
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The US president says he is unhappy that the ultra-wealthy college has received stimulus money.

Appeal trial begins for MobiFone-AVG case
Appeal trial begins for MobiFone-AVG case
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on April 23 began a four-day appeal trial for the case involving the MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of 95 percent of shares in the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Shops and services resume operation in central Vietnam
Shops and services resume operation in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

All public buildings, coffee shops, restaurants and taxi services in the central city of Da Nang officially resumed operation as the social distancing order was eased on Thursday morning.

Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4
Hanoi to reopen schools from May 4
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

High schools and universities in Hanoi plan to reopen from May 4, head of the city's People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on Wednesday. 

Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns could see virus 'reignite', WHO warns
Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns could see virus 'reignite', WHO warns
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The head of the UN health agency warns most of the world's population "remains susceptible".

Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital
Tsunami risk identified near future Indonesian capital
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Scientists map ancient underwater landslides in the region chosen for Jakarta's replacement.

Hailstorms hit northern Vietnam, houses damaged
Hailstorms hit northern Vietnam, houses damaged
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Hail and strong winds on Wednesday damaged houses, crops and infrastructure in northern provinces including Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Vinh Phuc.

Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to start soon in Thailand
Human trials of COVID-19 vaccine to start soon in Thailand
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand are expected to begin within the next four months, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) of the country.

Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
Three months of COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  23/04/2020 

It was exactly three months ago the first case of novel coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam. An awful lot has happened here since January 23rd. Here is a look back at the key events of the last 12 weeks.

Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted
Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted
SOCIETYicon  23/04/2020 

Ha Giang on April 23 decided to lift the lockdown order on Dong Van township and Ta Kha hamlet in Pho Bang township in Dong Van district, based on positive developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

