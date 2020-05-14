Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/05/2020 19:07:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving

 
 
15/05/2020    17:57 GMT+7

Almost one-third of ride-hailing drivers in Vietnam have had a road accident, with an astounding 80% attributing the cause to their own risky driving, according to new research.

Ride-hailing services have become a vital transport option for people in Vietnam, but many app-based motorcycle taxi drivers risk accidents with reckless driving - PHOTO: THANH HOA

Ride-hailing services are a vital transport option for people in Vietnam, and with the rise of new technologies, these app-based services have become increasingly popular. Yet, little is known about risky driving behaviors and their association with traffic crashes among app-based motorcycle taxi drivers.

Researchers from RMIT University and transport scientists from three Vietnamese universities have examined risky road behaviors in the recently published study “Risky behaviors associated with traffic crashes among app-based motorcycle taxi drivers in Vietnam,” which surveyed over 600 drivers from Hanoi, HCMC and Danang.

Dr Chris De Gruyter from the RMIT Centre for Urban Research noted that mobile phone use while driving was the most frequent risky behavior listed, with 52% of respondents engaging in this activity.

“Mobile phones are considered a necessary tool for app-based motorcycle taxi drivers, so this result is not surprising,” he said. 

“Drivers need to use their smartphones to receive ride requests from customers and contact them if necessary to confirm pick-up points. Some drivers also use their smartphones as a GPS device, which can impact their driving performance.”

Neglecting to use signals when making a turn was the second most common risky behavior among app-based motorcycle taxi drivers.

“Failure to use turn signals is also considered to be significantly associated with vehicle crashes,” Dr De Gruyter remarked.

“Nearly 31% of our surveyed drivers admitted they did not signal when making a turn at least several times a year.”

The study found student drivers and those on lower incomes were more likely to engage in risky behaviors such as encroaching into car lanes, exceeding speed limits, running red lights, recklessly overtaking and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Previous research shows that drivers with lower levels of income tend to engage in risky driving and were involved in traffic crashes when attempting to increase their income by working longer hours,” Dr De Gruyter stated.

“We found that drivers working more than 50 hours per week were more likely to engage in most of the risky behaviors.”

Given that these app-based services are regulated by online ride-hailing firms, Dr De Gruyter noted that the reported incidents of risky driving behaviors among drivers was concerning.

“With the continual growth and expansion of these services in developing countries, targeted interventions are needed to reduce risky driving and crash rates among app-based motorcycle taxi drivers,” he said.

“This points to an opportunity for ride-hailing firms to determine those at risk through increased exposure and to intervene to reduce risky driving. Increasing safety awareness among the identified groups through targeted training sessions organized by ride-hailing firms could help reduce the frequency of road accidents.” SGT

 
 
 

Other News

.
Prolonged heat wave expected
Prolonged heat wave expected
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A heat wave affecting many parts of Vietnam is expected to continue, with temperatures reaching as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Traffic police nationwide will have the right to stop any driver to check their vehicle registration certificate, driving license, vehicle insurance, certificate of technical safety and environmental protection and other vehicle documents.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Trillions of VND spent from Central budget to combat Covid-19

Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching
Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

In its document to people’s committees in cities and provinces yesterday, the Ministry of Education and Training required private-run schools to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching during Covid-19 closure.

VEC deputy general director arrested
VEC deputy general director arrested
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Le Quang Hao, deputy general director of State-run Vietnam Expressway Corporation, was arrested on May 11 over violations in the management of the Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway project.

Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Police in the northern province of Son La on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling meth in Moc Chau Plantation Town in Moc Chau District.

Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai
Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

As of 5pm, the local medical sector confirmed 10 people were killed in the accident, including eight who died on the spot and two others at the district hospital.

Street food vendors required to wear face masks
Street food vendors required to wear face masks
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Street food vendors will have to wear face masks from now on while preparing food and drinks for customers and maintain a distance of at least one metre from customers, Hanoi’s Department of Health has said.

26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot
26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

As many as 26 Vietnamese people have volunteered to donate part of their lungs to save a critically ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, the National Co-ordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation has said.

Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  9 giờ trước 

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home
Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Five crew members of the Indonesian vessel Jagal Raya, which sank in waters off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Soc Trang province, were transferred to the Vietnam Ocean Shipping Agency’s branch in Can Tho (VOSA Can Tho) on May 14 for repatriation.

24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Twenty four people returning to Vietnam on a flight from Russia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 312, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on May 15 morning.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
PHOTOSicon  12 giờ trước 

Me Linh flower market has been bustling again since the lockdown period was lifted in Ha Loi Hamlet. Joy has returned to the faces of people from the flower gardens to every street corner in the hamlet.

VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Typhoon Vongfong is moving towards the eastern waters of the Philippines with strong winds close to the centre of the storm reaching between 100km and 135km per hour and is likely to change its direction to enter the East Sea.

Two people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition
Two people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

A 40-year-old woman and a 70-year-old veteran have registered to donate their lungs to a seriously sick British pilot who was Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau reservoirs face dead water levels
Ba Ria – Vung Tau reservoirs face dead water levels
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Due to the prolonged dry season, water levels at many reservoirs in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau are at or lower than dead water levels.

Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippines
Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippines
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Typhoon Vongfong made a landfall in the central Philippines on May 14, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam
Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

The provincial People’s Procuracy in Dak Nong Province on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings against a commune official who allegedly killed his wife's nephew, then staged a vehicle fire to cover up the murder and claim insurance.

Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/05/2020 

Despite China's unilateral fishing ban on waters around Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), fishermen in Quang Ngai are heading out to sea to protect their fishing grounds.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 