Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Vietnam Maritime Administration to make every effort to soon bring home 12 Vietnamese sailors who have been stranded in Malaysian waters for about four months.

Twelve Vietnamese sailors have been stranded in Malaysian waters since March. (Photo: NUSPM)

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 16 that the ministry has contacted the Vietnam Maritime Administration and learned that the seafarers started working aboard vessel Viettin 01 around mid-March with an aim to sail the ship, docked at Malaysia’s Zoho strait, back to Vietnam.

Due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have received no salary and others to cover their expenses from the ship’s owner – Thuan Thien Co., Ltd – since May 26, she said, adding that though they have repeatedly asked for pay from the company, their request has remained unsettled.

After getting the information, the Foreign Ministry has tasked the Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia to contact the seafarers to learn about the case and take citizen protection measures if needed.

It urged the Vietnam Maritime Administration to demand Thuan Thien Co., Ltd to immediately fulfill their responsibilities as outlined in contracts signed with the sailors, regarding salaries and living expenses, and meet requirements by the Malaysian side to soon bring the vessel back to Vietnam.

The ministry and its representative agencies in Malaysia will discuss with the Malaysian side on necessary procedures to repatriate the sailors, she added./.VNA