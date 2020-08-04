Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/08/2020 13:30:15 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnamese, Scot jailed in Hanoi on drug offences

04/08/2020    11:55 GMT+7

The Hanoi City People’s Court on August 3 handed down jail sentences to a Vietnamese and a Scot on charges of trafficking drugs.

Two men at the court

The two men are Nguyen Duc Manh, 35, a resident of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district, who was jailed for 18 years, and Andrew Eachan Alexander, 26, who was sentenced to two years.

The Scot will be deported from Vietnam upon completing his sentence.

Manh ran an eatery in Hanoi’s Old Quarter and knew many foreigners looking for drugs.

 

On December 23, Hanoi police arrested Andrew, a customer of Manh, with two bags of marijuana and three ecstasy pills. He said he had bought drugs from Manh many times and had sold them to others.

Manh was charged with trafficking 232 grams of meth and nearly two grams of ketamine, while Andrew was involved in trading 1.424 grams of ecstasy and meth and 5 grams of marijuana.

 
 

. Latest news

