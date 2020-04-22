Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has called on Vietnamese students abroad to take caution with entities and individuals that collect deposits to arrange flights to Vietnam in the name of Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies.

Illustrative image

Based on the document No.146/TB-VPCP dated April 7 of the Government Office announcing the Prime Minister’s conclusion at the meeting of permanent Government members on COVID-19 prevention and control, the MOET said all Vietnamese citizens learning abroad need to seriously follow epidemic prevention and control measures in line with regulations of the host countries as well as recommendations and guidelines by Vietnamese representative agencies.

Those wish to return home must directly register at Vietnamese representative agencies in the host countries.

Further assistance could be found at Vietnamese representative agencies in the host countries, or via the citizen protection hotline ( 84) 981.84.84.84, or the MOET’s Department of International Department at No.35 Dai Co Viet street, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi with phone number ( 84) 24.3869.5144 or ( 84) 365.12.74.07, email: htqt@moet.gov.vn./.