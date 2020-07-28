Vietnamese Students' Association in Australia makes debut

The Vietnamese Students' Association in Australia made its debut and held its first congress for the 2020-2022 tenure via a teleconference on July 27.

The Vietnamese Students' Association in Australia holds its first congress for the 2020-2022 tenure via a teleconference (Photo: VNA)

The event was attended by 40 delegates from Vietnamese students’ associations across Australia.

Addressing the function, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam emphasised that this is a historical event in the development process of the Vietnamese students’ movement in Australia.

It is also the 11th official mass organisation of the Vietnam National Union of Students (VNUS) abroad, he noted.

Nam said Vietnamese youths in foreign countries have been identified as an important part of the overseas Vietnamese community, and an important factor contributing to strengthening cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and other countries across fields, especially in education - training, cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy.

He expressed his belief that Vietnamese students’ movement in the country will be strengthened, making it easier for promoting solidarity among Vietnamese students in Australia.

The Vietnamese Students' Association in Australia is expected to promote the spirit of solidarity, creativity and integration through practical activities in order to meet the needs and aspirations of Vietnamese students in particular and the Vietnamese community in Australia in general, Nam added./.VNA