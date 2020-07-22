Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/07/2020 10:25:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese students need a healthy online environment

23/07/2020    10:21 GMT+7

Nguyen Xuan An Viet, Deputy Director for the Political Education and Pupil and Student Affairs Department, under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on the need to have  a healthy internet environment for Vietnamese youngsters.

Vietnamese students need a healthy online environment
Nguyen Xuan An Viet. — Photo qdnd.vn

Can you give us your overview on the internet usage of Vietnamese pupils and students?

A 2018 survey conducted by the Ministry of Education and Training indicated that 92.5 per cent of university students and 85 per cent of secondary students nation-wide are frequent visitors to Facebook, Zalo, Yahoo, YouTube, Zingme and others. Of which 26 per cent spend less than 60 minutes a day, 40 per cent spend up to between 60-180 minutes a day and 34 per cent spend more than 180 minutes a day. The report also shows that 45 per cent of students visit Facebook in any of their available time meanwhile 12 per cent of students only visit Facebook when they receive notifications.

We all agree that the internet is a modern tool for people to relax and connect with their friends. In addition, social networking is also an effective resource and tool to help in their studies and to learn life skills, including professional skills.

However, the internet and the social network have left negative impacts on users, particularly the psychology of students, particularly young students.

What is the school’s role in helping students use the internet for knowledge improvement in their study and also daily life?

Many schools have taught their students how to make the best use of the internet for their academic and social life.

IT has become a compulsory subject for all schools – from grade three upward since 2018.

For example, students at grade 3 and 4, they are taught how to keep family information confidential when they use computers.

 

For students from grade 10th upward they are taught about copyright, ethics in using the internet and more. In addition, they are also taught how to handle certain situations in the virtual world.

Can you share with us some activities that have helped students learn how to protect themselves online?

The Ministry of Education and Training has worked closely with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to hold quite a few training workshops for educational establishments on how to use the internet or social networks to benefit their study or entertainment activities.

The Ministry of Education and Training has issued Decision 3296/QĐ on the approval of the project on how best to help the students use the internet for their studies from now till 2025. This is a solid foundation for all Departments of Education and Training nationwide to enhance their role in making the internet environment safe and sound for Vietnamese students. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Information and Communication signed a proposal to submit to the Prime Minister on how to protect and support young Vietnamese to develop in the virtual environment.

The Ministry of Education has also worked closely with concerned agencies to develop programmes on how to protect young children in a virtual environment. The ministry has also issued a circular on teaching and learning online, in which it has emphasised the security and safety of students. VNS

Increased internet use by children concerns parents

Increased internet use by children concerns parents

E-learning has become a popular model of education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to become a new trend in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Online education remains unfamiliar in Vietnam

Online education remains unfamiliar in Vietnam

While online education is common around the world, it is unpopular in Vietnam. Online training is provided by some universities, but it is absent in general education.

VN needs healthy social media environment: official

VN needs healthy social media environment: official

Creating a healthy and safe information environment, in which social media is an important source of news, will help maintain Vietnam’s political and social stability, a top official has said.  

 
 

Other News

.
Snake village struggling big losses due to Covid-19
Snake village struggling big losses due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Snake breeders in a village in the northern province of Phu Tho have recorded heavy losses because of the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chances for studying int’l programmes in Vietnam promoted
Chances for studying int’l programmes in Vietnam promoted
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

On July 21, more than 40 principals and directors of Vietnam's leading higher education institutions participated in a conference on promoting opportunities for studying the international education programs in Vietnam.

Doctors perform surgery on patients with rare TB aortitis
Doctors perform surgery on patients with rare TB aortitis
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Doctors at Binh Dan Hospital in HCM City have performed emergency surgery on three patients diagnosed with tuberculosis aortitis, a rare condition that can cause aortic rupture.

Students speak up for gender equality
Students speak up for gender equality
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Nguyen Hoang Minh Thu, a 10th grade student from the southern city of Can Tho, won a competition entitled 'Generation Equality: The Future I Want' with the message: “We don’t speak for women or men’s rights, we speak for human rights”.

Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi
Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Hanoi looks different from a bird’s-eye view of both its old and new bridges spanning the Red River.

A shocking electricity bill
A shocking electricity bill
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A woman in Hanoi was shocked when she received her family's electricity bill in May and June had increased by three to four times against previous months for no apparent reason.

Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 22
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

COVID-19 cases rise to 401 as five more people test positive

Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

Thousands of local residents in Ho Chi Minh City are participating in the 8th national blood-donation campaign Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) that started in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.

Coronavirus reunites a family
Coronavirus reunites a family
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

The coronavirus has tragically torn plenty of families apart, but for the case of one Vietnamese family, it reunited them.

High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

Despite hardships along the way, perseverance has brought young man success in developing a high-tech farming project in his hometown in Binh Dinh Province.

Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam has become a bright spot in the world in repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, said Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The amended Labour Code (LC) of Vietnam includes a number of positive and important provisions, including a definition of sexual harassment. These changes were accepted by the National Assembly (NA) on 20 November 2019.

Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

How face coverings meant to curb virus spread became grounds for political battle.

Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Scottish band the Proclaimers famously sang about walking 1,000 miles which sounds like a lot, but one Vietnamese man has them beat for distance.

People with disabilities need more support
People with disabilities need more support
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

People with disabilities in Vietnam need more access to support programmes on various fields of life, a workshop in Hanoi heard on Friday.

Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

More than 100 workers were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Dong Nai Province.

11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

An 11-year-old girl from the northern province of Quang Ninh is in a critical condition after accidentally drinking sulfuric acid, according to the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Police of Hanoi's Ha Dong District on Sunday said they had started legal proceedings against three people for allegedly trafficking human organs.

Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Four people were crushed to death on a water ride at the Australian theme park in 2016.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 