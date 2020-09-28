Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs

Three Vietnamese students are to represent the country at the final round of the Microsoft Office World Championship (MOSWC), an event which is scheduled to take place in 2021 in the United States.

Three Vietnamese students are to represent the country at the final round of the Microsoft Office World Championship next year (Photo: VOV)

The three won the national competition ‘Microsoft Office World Championship-Viettel 2020’, which recently got underway in Hanoi, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

They are Nguyen Quoc Huy from Nguyen Tat Thanh Secondary and High School in Hanoi, who won the first prize at MOS Word 2016; Thai Bao Ngoc from Vietnam Maritime University in Hai Phong, who finished first at Microsoft Excel 2016, and Nguyen Anh Kiet from Hung Vuong Gifted High School in Phu Tho province, who excelled at Microsoft PowerPoint 2016.

MOSWC is an annual competition that is held among hundreds of students worldwide who are keen on popular Microsoft Office applications, including Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint.

In the national-level contest is organised by IIG Vietnam in order to select the leading candidates to compete in the final round in the US./.VNA