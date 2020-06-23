Vietnamese students win gold at international innovation contest

The Vietnam team including three students from Lao Cai High School for the Gifted and a student from Hanoi Medical University won the gold medal at the International Invention and Innovation 2020 (INTARG).

The International Invention and Innovation introduce innovative, cost-effective and practical solutions to problems in the market. This is an opportunity for sponsors, firms and scientists to have an exchange with each other.

The competition includes two rounds. In the first round, the participants' dossiers and posters would be scored and in the second round, they would have to give a product presentation and answer the judges' questions. The competition had attracted participants from nearly 20 countries like Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.



According to Lao Cai High School for the Gifted, due to Covid-19, this year competition was held online and the Vietnam team attended the competition at the headquarter of the Vietnam Academy of Educational Sciences and Innovation June 18-19.



One of Vietnam team's projects this year is utilising collagen and chitosan from freshwater fish scales to treat blood cholesterol presented by 11th grader Le Tra My, 10th grader Nguyen Hong Phuc, 10th grader Le Minh Anh Nhat from Lao Cai High School for the Gifted and Nguyen Hoang Tung from Hanoi Medical University. The team was guided by Dang Ngoc Cuong and Phung Vu Chau Long.



The project has received high regards for its practicability, environmental protection and English fluency. Dtinews