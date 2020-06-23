Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese students win gold at international innovation contest

 
 
23/06/2020    22:47 GMT+7

The Vietnam team including three students from Lao Cai High School for the Gifted and a student from Hanoi Medical University won the gold medal at the International Invention and Innovation 2020 (INTARG).

 

The International Invention and Innovation introduce innovative, cost-effective and practical solutions to problems in the market. This is an opportunity for sponsors, firms and scientists to have an exchange with each other.

The competition includes two rounds. In the first round, the participants' dossiers and posters would be scored and in the second round, they would have to give a product presentation and answer the judges' questions. The competition had attracted participants from nearly 20 countries like Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

According to Lao Cai High School for the Gifted, due to Covid-19, this year competition was held online and the Vietnam team attended the competition at the headquarter of the Vietnam Academy of Educational Sciences and Innovation June 18-19.

One of Vietnam team's projects this year is utilising collagen and chitosan from freshwater fish scales to treat blood cholesterol presented by 11th grader Le Tra My, 10th grader Nguyen Hong Phuc, 10th grader Le Minh Anh Nhat from Lao Cai High School for the Gifted and Nguyen Hoang Tung from Hanoi Medical University. The team was guided by Dang Ngoc Cuong and Phung Vu Chau Long.

The project has received high regards for its practicability, environmental protection and English fluency. Dtinews

 
 

Containers of allegedly smuggled pharmaceutical material found at Da Nang's Tien Sa port
Containers of allegedly smuggled pharmaceutical material found at Da Nang's Tien Sa port
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Customs officers in the central city of Da Nang on Monday found tonnes of pharmaceutical materials which were allegedly smuggled from China to Vietnam via the city's Tien Sa Port.

Thoughts of an American living in HCM City during COVID-19
Thoughts of an American living in HCM City during COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  3 giờ trước 

Christopher Otis, an American living in HCM City who works as a teacher, photographer, and geographer, feels pride in Vietnam being his second home, in order to explain his emotions 

Hanoi to build new bridge over Duong River
Hanoi to build new bridge over Duong River
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Transport has reported to the municipal People's Committee about the Ministry of Transport's project on building a new Duong Bridge (Duong Bridge No 2) over Hanoi's Duong River.

Nine fishermen missing in Indonesia after boat accident
Nine fishermen missing in Indonesia after boat accident
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Nine fishermen are missing in Indonesia after their boat sank off waters of Sumatra island.

Ministry of Education and Trainning develops standard for universities
Ministry of Education and Trainning develops standard for universities
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training is to implement the Vietnam National Qualifications Framework (VQF).

Boy lauded for clearing trash from clogged drains in southern Vietnam
Boy lauded for clearing trash from clogged drains in southern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A boy in Long Thanh District, the southern province of Dong Nai, has been widely praised after a clip of him clearing trash from a clogged storm drain on June 16 went viral on social media.

Japanese language centre founded in central Vietnam
Japanese language centre founded in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The first Japanese language studies and culture research faculty in the central and Central Highlands region has been set up at the Da Nang-based Dong A College, providing human resource education and co-operation between Vietnam and Japan.

Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City
Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

Regions throughout northern and central Vietnam, including Hanoi, continued to endure a hot spell for the second time this year with temperatures in some places reaching 42 degrees Celsius, 

HCM City gang gets caught after robbery
HCM City gang gets caught after robbery
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A gang of bandits who stole more than VND35 billion (US$1.5 million) in HCM City has been arrested thanks to tip-offs from the public, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday.

Unexploded bomb from American War pulled from Hanoi's Red River
Unexploded bomb from American War pulled from Hanoi's Red River
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Hanoi military personnel salvaged and safely disposed of a US-made unexploded 1.6m-long bomb from the Red River on Monday.

Innocent families demand VND38bn in compensation
Innocent families demand VND38bn in compensation
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Two families in Vinh Phuc Province have asked for a compensation of nearly VND38bn (USD1.6m) from local authorities for having wrongfully sentenced three men to prisons 40 years ago.

High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police
High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A high-tech fraud ring has been busted by the Police Unit for High-Tech Crime Prevention of Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections
Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Five months after the first COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam, the number of confirmed cases in the country reached 349 as of June 23 morning, with no new cases reported overnight.

Trust Bank swindle case appeal resumes
Trust Bank swindle case appeal resumes
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Supreme Court yesterday (June 22) began hearing the second phase of the appeal in the misappropriation case at Dai Tin Bank, or Trust Bank, which caused a loss of VNĐ1.338 trillion (US$57.51 million).  

Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam
Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy on June 22 of the termination of the validity of a March diplomatic note on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries.

US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit
US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Ethan Melzer stands accused of sending information about his US Army unit to a neo-Nazi group.

Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
Two Taiwanese prosecuted for trafficking 600 kilos of meth
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Procuracy has launched criminal proceedings against two Taiwanese drug traffickers.

Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Foreign tech workers, non-agricultural seasonal helpers, au pairs and executives will be affected.

COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
COVID-19: British pilot to be discharged from hospital
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines named Stephen Cameron, is expected to be discharged from hospital and return to his homeland in the UK soon, doctors at Cho Ray Hospital have said.

Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
Da Nang university students win first prize at investor-style pitch competition
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The student team of Da Nang University of Technology won first prize in the 2nd annual investor-style pitch competition, Maker to Entrepreneur: Venture Demo Day, held on Monday (June 22) at the American Center in HCM City.

