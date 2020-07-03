Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge

06/07/2020    08:06 GMT+7

A group of students from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) have become one of 10 winning teams at Google’s Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge 2020.

The winning team consisted of Vo Ngoc Khanh Linh, Tran Lam Bao Khang (2nd-year students at the Faculty of Industrial Management), Nguyen Dang Huy (a 3rd-year student at the Faculty of Computer Science & Engineering), and Nguyen Thanh Nhan (2nd-year student at the Faculty of Computer Science & Engineering).

 

 

The Vietnamese team have become one of 10 winning teams at Google’s Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge 2020


The four Vietnamese students surpassed over 800 groups of contestants from 60 countries in the competition to be the winners. Other teams in the top ten include those from the US, Germany, South Korea, Indonesia, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe India and Ghana.

Launched by Google Developer Student Clubs, the Solution Challenge is an annual contest that invites university students from all over the world to devise solutions for everyday problems.

Every solution is graded on the scale of 100 based on 3 criteria: impact (50%), Technology (40%), and Room for Improvement (10%).

The Vietnamese team presented their Shareapy product which is an application which brings people together who share similar problems regardless of their age, gender, religion, financial status, etc. In addition, it is a one-way interactive community where people can release their emotion and stress either privately and publicly without the fear of shame or discrimination.

Pham Tran Vu, head of the Faculty of Computer Science & Engineering from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, said that the university encouraged its students to participate in science and technology events, particularly international competitions.

Initially, the winning teams were scheduled to have a trip to Sunnyvale, California to demo their solutions to Google. However, this was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will also get a Google certificate for their achievement and their products will be promoted by Google. Dtinews/Smartlocal

 
 

.
Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic
Geographical indication given to Ly Son garlic
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The National Intellectual Property Office handed over a certificate to the People’s Committee of Ly Son island district recognising its specialty garlic with a geographical indication (GI) during a ceremony on July 5.

Dao Do women gaining equality at work and at home
Dao Do women gaining equality at work and at home
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

In a typical Dao Do (Red Dao) family, daughters are named May. 

Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam
Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Some 30.8 million employees aged over 15 in Vietnam had been left reeling from the coronavirus pandemic by June, with roughly eight million being laid off or having their working hours reduced and 17.6 million given salary cuts.

British pilot healthy enough to fly home on July 12
British pilot healthy enough to fly home on July 12
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient has recovered well and is now in good enough health to be flown back home to the UK on July 12 as per the request of the UK Embassy in Vietnam.

Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas
Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Villas and architectural works built before 1954 in Hanoi will not be licensed for renovation and repair in the near future.

Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Dr Nguyen Duc Thanh believes that the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted should be closed down or sold to private investors.

District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined
District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Six administrative units at district-level and 546 units at communal level have been streamlined under a plan of rearrangement of administrative units for the 2019-2021 period, said the chief of Office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on July 4, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 355, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

HCMC is set to report a plan to penalize 66 officials who committed violations related to the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in the city’s District 2 to the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee this month.

Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

The HCMC government has written to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to allow 437 foreign experts, managers, skilled workers and investors to enter Vietnam for work.

Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

All children under seven years old in Việt Nam will be given free vaccination against diphtheria.

Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

The People’s Committee of Lien Chieu district in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on July 4 to receive a certificate recognizing Nam O fish sauce making as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Binh Dinh households face water shortage
Binh Dinh households face water shortage
SOCIETYicon  05/07/2020 

Thousands of households in central Binh Dinh Province’s My Chanh Commune have been living without tap water for years and must buy clean water for daily use.

Save a cup, save the environment
Save a cup, save the environment
SOCIETYicon  04/07/2020 

Bringing your own reusable cup to buy takeaway drinks helps cut down on single-use plastic. But what if you forget to bring it one day?

Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
SOCIETYicon  04/07/2020 

Colonel Vu Van Hau, deputy head of the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes talks about the drug crimes.

Vietnam supports Laos in education
Vietnam supports Laos in education
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/07/2020 

A new secondary school has been recently inaugurated in Bounneua district in Laos’ Phongsaly province as a gift from the Vietnamese Government, the Vientiane Times reported on its July 3 issue.

Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  04/07/2020 

A Nigerian man living in Vietnam has become an internet hit thanks to his funny videos and Vietnamese language skills.

Vietnam makes progress in public budget accountability
Vietnam makes progress in public budget accountability
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam’s Government and Ministry of Finance has made efforts to realise its commitments on public budget accountability and gained increased confidence from people and development partners regarding budget management,

Children need four diphtheria shots
Children need four diphtheria shots
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The General Department of Preventive Medicine has urged parents to be sure their children have a total of four diphtheria vaccine shots taken at the proper times. 

Over 70% of high school graduates apply for universities
Over 70% of high school graduates apply for universities
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

640,000 students who have just taken high school graduation exams have sent applications to universities nationwide this year according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

