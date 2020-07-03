Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge

A group of students from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) have become one of 10 winning teams at Google’s Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge 2020.

The winning team consisted of Vo Ngoc Khanh Linh, Tran Lam Bao Khang (2nd-year students at the Faculty of Industrial Management), Nguyen Dang Huy (a 3rd-year student at the Faculty of Computer Science & Engineering), and Nguyen Thanh Nhan (2nd-year student at the Faculty of Computer Science & Engineering).





The four Vietnamese students surpassed over 800 groups of contestants from 60 countries in the competition to be the winners. Other teams in the top ten include those from the US, Germany, South Korea, Indonesia, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe India and Ghana.



Launched by Google Developer Student Clubs, the Solution Challenge is an annual contest that invites university students from all over the world to devise solutions for everyday problems.



Every solution is graded on the scale of 100 based on 3 criteria: impact (50%), Technology (40%), and Room for Improvement (10%).



The Vietnamese team presented their Shareapy product which is an application which brings people together who share similar problems regardless of their age, gender, religion, financial status, etc. In addition, it is a one-way interactive community where people can release their emotion and stress either privately and publicly without the fear of shame or discrimination.



Pham Tran Vu, head of the Faculty of Computer Science & Engineering from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, said that the university encouraged its students to participate in science and technology events, particularly international competitions.



Initially, the winning teams were scheduled to have a trip to Sunnyvale, California to demo their solutions to Google. However, this was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



They will also get a Google certificate for their achievement and their products will be promoted by Google. Dtinews/Smartlocal