Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad

Six members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2020 online won medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on Saturday.

The Vietnamese team joins the 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2020. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tung

The team secured one gold, four silver and a bronze medal, ranking sixth in the event held in Indonesia, after China, Russia, Iran, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Vietnam was among 10 teams to win gold at the competition.

The gold medal of the Vietnamese team belonged to Bui Hong Duc, a 12th-grade student of the Hanoi National University’s High School for Gifted Students.

Among the four students who received silver medals, there were three from the Hanoi National University’s High School for Gifted Students, namely Vu Hoang Kien, 12th grader, Tran Quang Thanh, 12th grader, Le Quang Huy, 11th grader. Another is Tran Quang Thanh, 12th grader of Hanoi University of Education’s High School for Gifted Students.

Dao Quang Thai Duong, a 12th grader of the Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students in Hai Phong City, won a bronze medal.

APIO 2020 was held online with 717 contestants from 31 countries and territories participating.

On August 15, the contestants participated in the online exam at the University of Technology under the Hanoi National University.

In the previous event, Vietnam won seven silver medals. VNS

Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad All four Vietnamese students competing at the 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad brought home gold medals, making Vietnam secure the second place on the medal tally, only after the US,