Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020

A team made up of Vietnamese students achieved success at the European Physics Olympiad 2020 in Satu Mare, Romania, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Vietnamese team wins one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at European Physics Olympiad 2020



The gold medal went to Nguyen Manh Quan, an 11th grader who studies at Hanoi-Amsterdam High School, who ranked fifth out of a total of 300 contestants in the competition.

The latest win comes after Quan also won gold medals at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in 2019 and at the International Science Olympiads in 2018.

Elsewhere, Nguyen Thanh Long of the High School for Gifted Students under the Hanoi University of Science-Vietnam National University claimed the silver medal.

Furthermore, the two bronze medals went to Do Duc Manh of the Bac Ninh High School for Gifted and Nguyen Khac Hai Long of the High School for Gifted Students under the Hanoi University of Education.

This year marks the second time that the nation has participated in the European Physics Olympiad with the event marking an annual physics competition for high school students which involves both individual theoretical and experimental contests.

The latest version of the occasion attracted the participation of teams from 40 countries and territories globally. VOV

Vietnamese students win Google’s technology challenge A group of students from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) have become one of 10 winning teams at Google’s Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge 2020.