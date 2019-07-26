Three Vietnamese universities named among Top 500 in Asia

Vietnam has seen three representatives among Asia's 500 best universities this year.

The Times Higher Education (THE), a British provider of higher education data, has announced a list of the best universities in Asia in 2020, including three Vietnamese institutions.

Vietnam National University-Hanoi is in the 201-250 group, followed by the Hanoi University of Science and Technology in the 251-300 group and Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City placed in the 400-500 group.

This year, the rankings were based on 13 indicators that considered an institution's performance across teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Last year, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology and the Vietnam National University-Hanoi were also in the 801-1000 group in the annual global ranking compiled by the Times Higher Education. Meanwhile, the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City was placed in the 1001+ group.Tienphong/Dtinews