Vinh Long to spend VND400bn on agriculture museum

Vinh Long Province People's Committee announced that they had approved construction of the VND400bn ($17m) Mekong Delta Agriculture Museum on May 15.

Vinh Long to build agriculture museum

The museum will research, collect, preserve and display items and events related to the agricultural development and life of the people in the Mekong Delta through history for both researchers, students and teachers and tourists. Modern agricultural products will also be displayed and promoted at the museum.



The museum will be built at Rach Truc Hamlet, Vung Liem Town, Vung Liem District. It will cover 11.4ha and be divided into four main sectors. There will be a display area and administrative area, a sector to reconstruct historical southern villages, a sector for major events and another ancillary area.



Items and documents will be sorted by historical progress. The first period is before 1698 in Funan and Tchen-la kingdoms. The second period from 1698 to 1858 is during Nguyen dynasty. The third period from 1858 to 1975 is during the French colonial period and American War. The final period is modern agriculture after 1975.



The museum will hire 30 people and maybe more as the business expands. Legal documents will be completed in 2021, from 2022 to 2026, the investor will collect items, design and build the museum. The project will be completed and put into operation in 2027.



Vinh Long Province People's Committee said even though Vietnam had many museums, they still didn't have a museum dedicated to rice cultivation in Vietnam, especially the Mekong Delta which is the rice hub of Vietnam. Laodong/Dtinews