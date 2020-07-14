Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84

16/07/2020    13:11 GMT+7

Six fresh cases of diphtheria have been confirmed in the Central Highlands provinces as of today, July 15, bringing total infections in the region to 84.

A healthcare worker of the Gia Lai General Hospital checks the health of diphtheria patients. Six fresh cases of diphtheria have been confirmed in the Central Highlands – PHOTO: VNA

Daklak Province reported one new case who is a 19-year-old H’Mong resident of Krong Bong District’s Cu Pui Commune, currently at 38 weeks pregnant. She visited M’Drak District’s Medical Center on July 14 for a health check after developing symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat and fatigue.

Her samples were collected by the Central Highlands Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for testing, and the result came out positive, said a Daklak Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) representative.

In Gia Lai Province, all three new cases of diphtheria detected at Dak Doa District did not show any symptoms of the contagious disease, according to Ho Ngoc Gia, director of CDC Gia Lai.

The local health authority has set up quarantine checkpoints, sterilized affected areas, screened over 5,200 people, and provided over 51,000 doses of preventive medicine for impacted regions. Also, some 1,400 residents of Bong Hiot Hamlet were vaccinated to prevent diphtheria. Total infected cases in Gia Lai have reached 21.

The remaining two new cases were discovered in Dak Nong Province, taking its total number of diphtheria patients to 30, with two deaths.

Eban Thanh Son, deputy director of CDC Dak Nong, said that the province is set to provide 82,000 doses of diphtheria vaccine to the locals of disease-hit localities, monitor over 1,100 people, and take 1,071 samples for testing.

Overall, the Central Highlands has confirmed 84 diphtheria cases for over a month in the four provinces of Dak Nong, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, and Daklak, with three fatalities. SGT

 
Two more local people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have been diagnosed with bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheria as the outbreak is spreading in the region, the provincial Centre of Diseases Control said on July 12.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Ton Duc Thang University in HCM City has been named in the world’s top 400 and 500 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) this year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 16
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 16
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 16 morning

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 percent of its communes and wards being free of African swine fever (ASF) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.

Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Minh, 43, holds her nine-month-old son in her arms with the great happiness of a mother.

Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Bac, 40, a security guard at the Hanoi-based Nuoc Ngam Bus Station, has cleaned the dirt on the glass of the lost-and-found closet and neatly arranged lost items from passengers every day for a decade.

Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year
Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The northern region of Vietnam is forecasted to witness an early winter this year.

Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car
Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on July 3 sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for theft.

Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has recognised the Geographical Indication (GI) for the Ly Son garlic products and more than 100 members of the Ly Son Garlic Association.

Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

More than 350,000 young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are taking part in the 2020 Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), which began on Sunday in HCM City. 

Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Police operating in Da Nang successfully broke up an online football gambling ring on July 15 with the group worth US$32 million, equivalent to VND700 billion, all of which had been made from their crimes.

Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province were hit by an earthquake reaching four on the Richter scale on the morning of July 15, but no tsunami warning has been issued shortly afterwards.

Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The Tu Lien Bridge has been touted as a new symbol of a dynamic Hanoi beside Hoan Kiem Lake and One-Pillar Pagoda which are famous icons of Hanoi culture and history.

Nearly two in three married women face violence from husbands: study
Nearly two in three married women face violence from husbands: study
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Nearly two in three married women, or almost 63%, have experienced one or more forms of physical, sexual, emotional and economic violence and controlling behaviours by their husbands in their lifetime, a study has found.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 15
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

 Vietnam reports no COVID-19 infections in community for three months

Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention
Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Hanoi’s Department of Health has asked preventive medicine units and facilities in the city to strengthen diseases prevention.

Red River flood diversion needs special treatment
Red River flood diversion needs special treatment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Architect Dao Ngoc Nghiem, Vice President of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks on the need to grant a special policy for Hanoi on flood diversion on the Red River.

Man collects nails scattered on the road in Can Tho
Man collects nails scattered on the road in Can Tho
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Over the past four months, people of Can Tho City have become familiar with the image of an old man driving his motorbike up and down on the road.

Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies
Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic and new policies applied by countries receiving foreign students have changed Vietnamese students’ study abroad plans.

Investigation of former industry-trade minister concludes
Investigation of former industry-trade minister concludes
SOCIETYicon  14/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Police Investigation Authority completed its investigation relating to the land plot at 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street in HCM City on July 13 and transferred the case to the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

More News
. Latest news

