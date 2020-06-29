Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/07/2020 10:00:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing

 
 
01/07/2020    08:50 GMT+7

Members of the Vietnamese coast guard force have helped poor fishermen throughout the country keep earning a living from the sea after social distancing triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as drought and salinity.

VN coast guards support poor fishermen after social distancing

Vietnamese coast guard force supports poor fishermen to continue earning their living from the sea after social distancing. 

In northern Hai Phong City, Le Thi Van, 89, of Dinh Village, Hoang Chau Commune, Cat Hai Island District, said due to social distancing, her son had to stay at home for many weeks instead of going fishing as usual.

The family depends on her son's fishing, so their income fell sharply. Her son also had to bring up his two children, she said.

“Life has become harder,” she added.

However, coast guards donated money, rice and medical masks to help local fishermen to overcome difficulties after social distancing.

Each gift consists of 10 kilos of rice, 10 medical masks and VND300,000 (US$13).

“I feel very thankful,” she said.

Nguyen Quoc Chuan, another poor fisherman in the commune, said he was happy because of the support.

“It is not only material but also spiritual support for poor fishermen like us when we meet numerous difficulties after social distancing,” he said.

Nguyen Dinh Huong, Secretary of the commune’s Party Committee, said the commune treasured the support from the coast guard.

In the central province of Quang Binh, coast guards have given VND40 million (US$1,700) to a local fund to build houses for poor people in Ba Don Town. 

Colonel Tran Van Rong, Political Commissar of the Vietnam Coast Guard High Command’s Region 1, said the money was not much but it showed the coast guard’s care for the poor fishermen in the locality.

“We want to encourage them to continue to go sailing, catching fish as well as work with us to preserve our marine security,” he said.

 

The coast guard force also assisted farmers in southwestern provinces to cope with drought and salinity in the programme 'Coast guards accompany with fishermen', which was launched in 2017.

Hearing about the drought and salinity in late March, the Vietnam Coast Guard High Command’s Region 4 dispatched a vessel carrying 140 cu.m of freshwater, 2,000 litres of clean water, 3,000 litres of drinking water, 40 kilos of rice, 200 medical masks and 100 hand sanitiser dispenser to give to the 175 residents of Hon Chuoi Island Commune, the southern province of Ca Mau.

The coast guards also sent 2 tonnes of rice, 100 boxes of medical masks and 1,000 leaflets about COVID-19 prevention to 270 poor fishermen in Kien Luong Town, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Le Van Tu, deputy Political Commissar of the high command region 4, said the coast guards wanted to help the fishermen overcome difficulties triggered by the pandemic.

The coast guards also explained laws on seas, islands and coast guards to the fishermen, as well as laws on exploitation of seafood towards sustainable development of fishery, he said.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Le Huy, deputy head of Politics Department of the Vietnam Coast Guard High Command, said in total, the coast guards had spread COVID-19 prevention measures to more than 10,000 people so far.

It aimed to help raise public awareness of preventing the spread of the pandemic, he added.

The coast guards had donated more than 24,000 medical masks, 7,000 hand sanitiser dispensers and 3.2 tonnes of rice recently.

They also carried a total 4,000 cu.m of freshwater, 1,100 litres of drinking water and 10 tanks of clean water to poor fishermen in the country. All of them were worth more than VND500 million (US$21,600), he said.

The value of the gifts was not much, but it showed the kind heart of the coast guards to poor fishermen, he said.

It helped to enhance national cohesion, contributing to the enforcement of laws and protection of the sovereignty of the islands and seas of the nation, he said.  VNS

Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Support for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

An outpouring of support has been shown for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, including providing free rice for underprivileged people and supporting poor teachers and students.

Fish catches recovering after Covid-19 in central provinces

Fish catches recovering after Covid-19 in central provinces

Fish catches are gradually recovering after the Covid-19 outbreak in central provinces, according to local fishermen.

 
 

Other News

.
Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
Pomelo grower makes his own fertilising, watering equipment
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Co, 62, of Thuong Tan Commune, the southern province of Binh Duong, has made equipment that combines fertilising, spraying pesticides and watering to cultivate 800 pomelo trees in his garden.

National University Journal receives high Impact Factor 2020
National University Journal receives high Impact Factor 2020
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Web of Science – Clarivate announced on June 29 that the Impact Factor 2020 for a journal published by the Vietnam National University in Hanoi is set to be on the international list for the very first time.

In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?
In Vietnam, ‘schools for the gifted’ mean 'schools for the rich’?
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Whether to maintain schools for the gifted is an annual topic of discussion among many parents.

Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Groups of leading Vietnamese health specialists are poised to meet for the sixth national consultation this week to check on the progress of a British pilot to determine if he is healthy enough to be discharged from hospital 

Free visa waivers extended until July 31
Free visa waivers extended until July 31
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Foreigners who entered the country on tourist visas have been given a further grace period – until the end of July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 30
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

 COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days

Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Up to 5,856 pigs have been culled after the African Swine Fever returned in 20 provinces in Vietnam.

Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam would face 5-6 tropical storms from now until the year-end, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The number of deaths due to inland waterway traffic accidents in the first half of this year nearly doubled the figure of the same period last year.

Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned on a street on the outskirts of Hanoi, died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at hospital.

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response, according to the company chairman Do Tuan Dat.

Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The ministries of Public Security and Justice should make clear that drug addiction is a disease and social evil, the vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs said

Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

It’s 2am in the rice field of Tam Hung Commune, Thanh Oai District in the western outskirts of Hanoi. The darkness overwhelms the immense space. Surrounding villages are still deep in sound sleep.

New thinking about sidewalk use
New thinking about sidewalk use
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

About to come to a decision, the HCMC government is poised to adopt a new thinking on how the sidewalk and roadways can be used aside from being for traffic. 

HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

HCM City authorities have seized more than 36,350 smuggled and counterfeited goods and imposed fines of about VND7 billion (US$301,600) for violations after its coordination plan No15 was launched last year in May.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved a plan to shut the runways and taxiways at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport for repair and upgrade starting from July 1, 

HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
SOCIETYicon  29/06/2020 

With the coronavirus pandemic reaching a global total of 10m cases, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a dangerous new phase in the crisis.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 