VN confirms 12 more COVID-19 infection cases, another COVID-19 patient dies

Vietnam reported 12 more cases positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on August 1 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Almost the new COVID-19 infection cases are patients and relatives of patients at Da Nang Hospital.

The new locally transmitted infections bring the total amount of COVID-19 cases nationwide to 558.

All the new cases, including eight men and four women, were recorded in the central city of Da Nang.

Three of the new cases are patients at Da Nang Hospital. One is a 72-year-old woman being treated at the department of internal medicine, neurology and ophthalmology and the others are men aged 25 and 33.

Eight other cases are either relatives of patients being treated at Da Nang Hospital or came into close contact with the positive cases, including a two-year-old boy who was in contact with Patient 509.

Another patient is a 29-year-old man from Hoa Phuoc, Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city. It is not clear if he has any connections with the hospital and his previous whereabouts are being investigated.

Earlier, Vietnam recorded 37 more cases positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 31 evening.

Of them, 26 are imported cases who have been put under quarantine following their arrival, three in Ho Chi Minh City and eight in the central province of Quang Nam.

Among the imported cases, six patients are Vietnamese crewmembers of a gas tanker that entered Vung Tau port on July 28 after travelling to Qatar, India and Singapore.

The remaining imported cases were flown from Equatorial Guinea on Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN6 which landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on July 29.

Of the 558 confirmed patients so far, 302 are imported cases, and 116 others related to the outbreak in central Da Nang city since July 25.

According to the steering committee’s Treatment Sub-committee, 373 cases have recovered fully, and 183 others are being treated at medical establishments nationwide, including six having tested negative for the virus once, and eight negative at least twice. On July 31, the country reported its two first COVID-19-related deaths.

As many as 91,462 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 953 in hospitals, 18,063 in concentrated quarantine facilities and 72,446 at home.

Another COVID-19 patient in Vietnam dies

Another COVID-19 patient in Vietnam died on July 31, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

The 61-year-old male resident of the central city of Da Nang died of septic shock on the basis of other serious illnesses and COVID-19, he said.

The patient had had chronic kidney failure, hypertension, diabetes and gout before he was found to have COVID-19 on July 27 at Da Nang Hospital.

Earlier the same day, a COVID-19 patient with multiple comorbidities died of myocardial infarction with chronic diseases of hypertension, heart failure, end-stage chronic renal failure, and complication of respiratory failure due to heart failure and COVID-19. This is the first COVID-19 patient to have died in Vietnam, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Da Nang sets up more field hospital for COVID-19 treatment

The Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Da Nang central city on July 31 decided to set up one more field hospital in Hoa Vang district’s medical centre, aiming to serve the reception of and treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The 200-bed hospital will be used for quarantining and treating COVID-19 patients.

The committee ordered the municipal Department of Health to give advice and propose the city’s leaders to issue a decision related to the organisation of the hospital.

Previously, the municipal People’s Committee decided to establish a 1,000-bed field hospital in Tien Son Sport Centre. The municipal Department of Construction is working with relevant units to discuss a plan for building the hospital.

As of 10:am on July 31, Vietnam had reported 509 COVID-19 cases, with 80 in Da Nang city, including eight medical workers, 44 patients, 26 family members of patients, and two detected in the community. A COVID-19 patient with multiple comorbidities was confirmed to die on the same day.

On July 31 alone, the country confirmed 45 cases, all of whom had been quarantined at medical facilities and tested for the virus.

Thirteen cases were also reported in the central provinces of Quang Nam (seven) and Quang Ngai (one), Ho Chi Minh City (two), Hanoi (two), and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak (one). All of them are linked to the Da Nang outbreak.

Deputy PM: Top priority placed on wiping out COVID-19 hotbed in Da Nang

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has requested authorities to give the top priority to localising and soon wiping out the COVID-19 hotbed in the central city of Da Nang.

Chairing a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on July 31, Dam, who is also head of the committee, lauded the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Health for sending more experts and staff to join in the fight against the pandemic in Da Nang.

As new infection cases are mostly related to three hospitals in the city, he asked localities, especially major cities, to strengthen countermeasures.

Amid the rapid and complicated developments of the pandemic worldwide, members of the committee agreed to suggest the PM issue a document ordering preparedness in the new normal period in case of outbreaks like in Da Nang.

The Ministry of Education and Training was also required to prepare plans for the upcoming high school graduation examination in line with the Prime Minister’s Directive 16/CT-TTg.

At the event, Director of the Health Ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine Dang Quang Tan said as of 7pm on July 31, Vietnam recorded 546 infection cases, including one death, a 70-year-old man residing in Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam.

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said the pandemic in Da Nang is relatively complicated because infection source remains unknown.

As many patients there also suffer other severe diseases, the Health Ministry has deployed the best equipment and staff to the locality, he said, adding that testing capacity has also been raised to 10,000 samples per day.

According to him, the ministry established a special permanent unit in charge of COVID-19 combat in the city, continued tracing down those travelling to and from Da Nang and its hospitals, as well as collecting samples for testing. Over 451,400 Realtime RT-PCR tests have been carried out nationwide so far.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc said the 2020 high school graduation examination is still on schedule for August 8-10.

He added that the Ministry of Education and Training will continue working closely with the Health Ministry and localities to ensure the exam amid the pandemic.

About the repatriation of Vietnamese citizens from abroad, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung said the Foreign Ministry coordinated with representative Vietnamese agencies abroad and domestic authorities to arrange flights for prioritised citizens, including 219 from Equatorial Guinea on July 29 who were immediately sent to the second branch of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s outlying district of Dong Anh for testing and treatment.

Other flights also carried home 212 citizens from Indonesia on July 29, 170 others from Brunei on July 29, about 290 from the US on July 3, and 240 from Myanmar on July 30.

German media: Vietnam determined to fight ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

German media has highlighted the measures taken by the Vietnamese Government and its determination to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the context of complicated developments from a new outbreak in the country.

The Handelsblatt (Commerce) newspaper ran an article on July 30 reporting that after 99 consecutive days with no cases of community infection, the country then confirmed its 416th patient in central Da Nang city, marking the return of the disease.

It also looked at Vietnam’s efforts and the strong measures taken to control the pandemic since the first outbreak in January.

Vietnam closed schools in February and conducted systematic testing of all persons having contact with COVID-19 patients, the article noted.

In March, Vietnam banned the entry of all foreigners, while Vietnamese citizens returning home were quarantined for 14 days, it added.

With such stringent measures, Vietnam has managed to limit the number of infections to only a few hundred and achieved remarkable results in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to the article, in this second outbreak, Vietnam took the decision quickly to stop air and rail travel to and from Da Nang, close beaches, and ban large gatherings. Bars and festivities in Hanoi and HCM City have also been suspended.

The paper said foreign observers are concerned about the development of COVID-19 in Vietnam, because it serves as an example of how difficult it is to prevent the pandemic, even when the strictest of immigration controls are in place.

The article noted that the Vietnamese Government is very much determined to respond to the new outbreak, quoting Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as saying it is necessary to act more quickly and decisively to control the disease.

The German newspaper also cited Fitch Ratings as saying that the strength of Vietnam’s growth momentum owes much to the country’s success in curbing the pandemic.

Meanwhile, German national television news channel Tagesschau (ARD) reported on the fact that Vietnam has detected new cases in the community after nearly 100 days and has quickly adopted measures to prevent the outbreak.

Other German newspapers such as DW and TAZ also reported on Vietnam’s fight against the outbreak.