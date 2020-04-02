VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/04/2020
The Ministry of Education and Training has allowed education departments to cut curricula taught in primary, secondary and high schools due to the prolonged school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lessons for secondary and high school students are broadcasted on Hà Nội Television while schools are closed due to COVID-19. 

According to schemes the ministry announced at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, primary students in Việt Nam would go to school for at least 35 weeks, while secondary and high school students go to school for at least 37 weeks. However, students nationwide had just finished about 20 weeks before the Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays which fell in late January. Schools were then kept closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to the school closure, in the middle of last month, the ministry decided that this school year would end by July 15 and the national high school graduation exam would be held from August 8 to August 11, about a month and a half later than normal.

This is the first time students in Việt Nam have experienced such a long school closure due to a communicable disease, so the education and training ministry had decided to cut teaching programmes.

The ministry said that schools would not test students over knowledge in the removed parts, while students are encouraged to self-study these topics.

According to the circular the ministry issued on Tuesday, local education departments could remove part of the official teaching  programmes recommended by the ministry.

The removed contents are in the subjects of Geography, Technology, Citizenship Education, Literature, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computing and Foreign Languages – English, Russian, Japanese, French or Chinese.

Secondary schools can adjust contents and forms of teaching in Art, Music and Physical Education to fit their conditions.

 

The curriculum for primary school students would also be shortened with fewer lessons to teach in nine subjects: Maths, Vietnamese, Technology, Morality, Natural and Social Sciences, History and Geography, Music, Craft and Physical Education.

The removed contents are mostly those that are designed for advanced level or practical application. Some lessons are shifted to optional or for students to self-study.

The ministry highlighted that schools should assess the ability of their teachers and students to adjust the content of Vietnamese lessons, ensuring that after the first grade, students can read and write in Vietnamese.

Once schools reopen after the pandemic is brought under control, students will not need to attend lessons that require them to observe outdoor environments or come into contact with animals.

For lessons that require students to experiment in groups, the teachers will conduct the experiments in front of the whole class or simple experiments will be provided for students to do at home.

The ministry also planned that in the early days of the next school year 2020-2021, schools will focus on reviewing old lessons for students. — VNS

Other News

.
Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese health authorities on Wednesday insisted that the standard, slower COVID-19 testing method remains the most reliable, while less accurate quick testing is more suitable if the case number gets drastically higher.

75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 222 as of 6am on April 2.

Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A Facebook user has been fined VND12.5 million (US$530) for spreading fake news, incorrectly claiming a COVID-19 patient had died in Vietnam.

Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the US has gone above 5,000, while confirmed cases worldwide are close to reaching one million.

Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Department of Immigration is shutting offices for the foreseeable future, but foreigners needing visa renewals should not be overly concerned.

HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Da Nang have decided to suspend road passenger transport in a bid to curb travel and crowds and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Japanese medical equipment firm Metran plans to make 15,000 ventilators for Vietnam to help the country combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is ravaging the globe, according to Founder and Chairman Tran Ngoc Phuc.

Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Authorities of Japan’s Chiba city will discuss the adjustment of the training schedule for Vietnamese practitioners who are expected to work at nursing homes in the city, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

Youth union with kind-heartedness
Youth union with kind-heartedness
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vu Manh Linh, a 32-year-old youth union leader from Nam Dinh City, donates blood every four months as he wanted to share his blood for a more healthy community.

Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Nearly 70,000 labourers had lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis as many enterprises in Hà Nội have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the city’s Confederation of Labour has announced.

Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Vietnam has delivered 6,000 test tubes to Germany from the Hanoi-based Vietnamese-German Centre of Excellence in Medical Research (VG-CARE) for COVID-19 drug development research.

Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Vietnam's 32nd COVID-19 patient, who returned to Vietnam from London by private jet, was given the all clear on Tuesday.

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.

Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212
Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases has amounted to 212 after five more patients were confirmed as of 6am on April 1, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

Hanoi is eerily quiet these days as most shops and stores have closed after restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown
Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

New Russian laws impose tough penalties for violating lockdown rules.

Coronavirus: US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak
Coronavirus: US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

The captain warns of an "accelerating" coronavirus outbreak on his aircraft carrier docked in Guam.

Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients
Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

A group of young engineers are racing against time to develop a $650 ventilator for Covid-19 patients.

