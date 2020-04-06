VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251

The Health Ministry confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in early morning April 8, taking the total number to 251.

Of the two new patients, both Vietnamese, one had close contact with patient 243 and is now hospitalized at the second branch of the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Patient 251 was from the northern province of Ha Nam. He was found to have contracted the virus while receiving treatment at the Ha Nam provincial hospital. Investigation is underway into the source of his infection.

According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, three patients are scheduled to be given the all-clear on April 8.