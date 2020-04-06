Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/04/2020 10:56:40 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
VN has two new COVID-19 cases, totaling 251

 
 
08/04/2020    07:44 GMT+7

The Health Ministry confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in early morning April 8, taking the total number to 251.

Of the two new patients, both Vietnamese, one had close contact with patient 243 and is now hospitalized at the second branch of the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Patient 251 was from the northern province of Ha Nam. He was found to have contracted the virus while receiving treatment at the Ha Nam provincial hospital. Investigation is underway into the source of his infection.

 

According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, three patients are scheduled to be given the all-clear on April 8.

Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249

Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7.  

 
 

Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

The great face mask debate rages
The great face mask debate rages
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A face mask, by definition, is used to cover the nose and mouth, but there's more than a face under the mask.

Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs talks about solutions to support labourers after many enterprises have declared bankruptcy or been temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood donation in dire need
Blood donation in dire need
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) is appealing to people with blood types O and A to make donations, as its blood reserves are now only sufficient to cover one week.

Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Giving every citizen VND1-1.5 million, which will be disbursed three times, to help cover basic needs is one of the initiatives that could help Vietnamese people overcome current difficulties.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7.

Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Governor Cuomo reports rising deaths as the state faces questions over a Rikers prison death.

Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

For the first time since January, China reports no coronavirus-related deaths.

Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

From Wednesday, exercise outside in the French capital is forbidden between 10:00 and 19:00.

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

COVID-19: British patient in critical condition, needs ECMO therapy

How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

More than 2m guns were purchased in March and the FBI conducted 3.7m background checks.

Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

India has said it will release hydroxychloroquine hours after the US president spoke of "retaliation".

Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing
Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

Physical distancing is what Hanoians are practicing to show patriotism and joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 epidemic from spreading.

Coronavirus and chloroquine: Is there evidence it works?
Coronavirus and chloroquine: Is there evidence it works?
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Some world leaders are keen on chloroquine anti-malarial drugs to treat Covid-19 - what's the evidence?

Coronavirus: Why has Turkmenistan reported no cases?
Coronavirus: Why has Turkmenistan reported no cases?
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

While many countries have imposed major restrictions, life continues as normal in Turkmenistan.

Will coronavirus lockdown cause food shortages in India?
Will coronavirus lockdown cause food shortages in India?
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

India has a robust stockpile of food, but the prolonged lockdown is hurting farmers and labourers.

Coronavirus: A visual guide to the world in lockdown
Coronavirus: A visual guide to the world in lockdown
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

With more than a million coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, an analysis of the world in lockdown.

Maeve Kennedy McKean's body is recovered after canoe search
Maeve Kennedy McKean's body is recovered after canoe search
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay in Maryland last week.

