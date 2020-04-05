VN Health Ministry searches for people in contact with COVID-19 patient 183

The Ministry of Health is attempting to track down people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patient 183, a 43-year-old reporter in Hà Nội who tested positive on March 29.

Infographic courtesy of zing.vn

The patent tested positive for the new coronavirus after interviewing patient 148, a 58-year-old Frenchman, on March 12.

According to an urgent notice issued by the MoH late Sunday, she attended Mộc Linh Oriental Medicine Centre at 182 Ngọc Hà Street, Ba Đình District on March 17 from 8am to 8.30am; on March 18 from 10.30am to 11am; on March 22 from 12pm to 3pm; on March 23 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm; and on March 24 from 12pm to 2pm.

She also visited Jc Caze Clinic at 5 Hàng Chuối Street on March 18 from 1.30pm to 2pm, and on March 19 from 10am to 11.30am.

On March 18, the patient visited Hương Sen Healthcare Centre at 5 Lê Văn Thiêm Street from 9am to 10.30am.

On March 20, she visited the Sheraton Hotel at 11 Xuân Diệu Street, Tây Hồ District from 9am to 12pm.

The ministry has urged anyone who visited these areas during the aforementioned time to immediately contact local centres for disease control and prevention for guidance.

As of Sunday, Việt Nam had reported 241 COVID-19 infections, with 91 patients confirmed recovered. — VNS

Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent notice to trace all people in close contact with the 237th COVID-19 patient, a 64-year-old Swedish man, who was reported infected with the coronavirus on April 1 after being hospitalised for a accident.