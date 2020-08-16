VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang

A VND0 supermarket has opened in the central city of Da Nang, the epicenter of the country’s current COVID-19 outbreak, to help poor residents overcome difficulties caused by the disease.

The VND0 supermarket is located on 18 Thanh Thai road in Cam Le district. Several tables have been set up outside containing food, with each one being kept one-metre apart in line with social distancing rules.

The plan to launch the shop was initiated by Ho Thi Thanh Huyen, the owner of a local tailor shop. She explains that her plan has received plenty of support from an array of benefactors.

Body temperature checking is mandatory for anyone wishing to enter the supermarket. So is hand washing with sanitizer on offer at the entrance.

A team of five volunteers participate in the charity activity to make sure the scheme runs smoothly and those in need get the assistance necessary. A haul of essential goods such as rice, noodles, eggs, fish sauce, fruits, and vegetables, among other things, are provided to deprived people from the central city.

Needy people are able to receive bags containing plenty of essential goods.

Local poor people are provided with coupons when going shopping in the VND0 supermarket.

Volunteers start work at 5 a.m. to prepare essential goods for the needy, with many working until 6 p.m.

The supermarket is open for the entire day.

Each bag contains enough supplies for a single person for one week.

Every day, 100 needy people receive gifts from "VND0 food stall"

Sitting in a wheelchair, Mr. Dinh Ta from Khue Trung Ward, Cam Le District, receive food from volunteeres.

The goods are sold for VND0 and the fee for the goods are thanks and happy smiles sent to volunteers.

The "customers" of the VND0 supermarket have been surveyed and selected by the local authorities, who are mainly elderly people, needy families, people with disabilities ...

Fresh vegetables

Hand washing with sanitizer on offer at the entrance.

Vegetables, rice and instant noodles for free.



Photo: Dieu Thuy