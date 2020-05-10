Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/05/2020 16:56:31 (GMT +7)
VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade

 
 
10/05/2020    16:54 GMT+7

The feasibility study for Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runway upgrade has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.

According to the study proposed by Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure, the project would cost VND2 trillion (USD86.95 million) sourced from the state budget.  

Tan Son Nhat International Airport

Of the sum, VND1.5 trillion will be used for the construction and VND182 billion will be for equipment purchase.

The restoration of runway 25R/07L to serve new-generation aircrafts with a higher capacity would take around six months. Meanwhile, the other supporting facilities would be built within 14 months.

At present, two runways of Tan Son Nhat Airport, are 365 metres from each other, which can serve around 231,000 takeoffs and landings with a total 36-38 million of passengers annually.

But in reality, the runways have to serve aircrafts which are much bigger and heavier than expected, causing the serious overloading. This has resulted in the runway deterioration.

 

The runway upgrade is aimed to raise Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s capacity to 50 million passengers per year.

The Ministry of Transport earlier confirmed that the ministry would be the investor in the runway upgrade project at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports. Dtinews

Nhu Quynh

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam sees no new COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning

Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Heavy rains and whirlwinds killed one person and injured eight others in the northern midland province of Phu Tho from May 8 night to early May 9.

Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Buddhist dignitaries and followers attended a ceremony held by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi on May 7 to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary.

Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Lieutenant General Ho Thanh Dinh, Director of the Police Department of Management of Prison, Compulsory Re-education Centre and Reformatory (C10) under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), writes about the measures the national prison system

VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
VN Directorate for Roads to strengthen quality of driving instructors
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Driving instructors who are found to be unqualified or fail to attend teaching courses will have their certificates revoked and be dismissed, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has said.

Two officials charged with land management violations
Two officials charged with land management violations
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Investigation Police Agency in central Phu Yen Province has started legal proceedings over two officials in Song Cau Town for their violations on land management.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 9
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnamese citizens return home safely from US

Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
Lung transplant considered for ailing British COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is considering a lung transplant for a British man infected with COVID-19, who was the 91st patient and also the most severe case in the country.

Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
Supreme People’s Court upholds verdict and death penalty for Ho Duy Hai
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The Vietnamese Supreme People’s Court on Friday rejected the request of Supreme People’s Procuracy to re-investigate Ho Duy Hai’s case.

Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
Online enrollment to be used for 2020-2021 school year in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has directed all schools in the city to apply online enrollment for the next school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
Vietnamese officer makes masks for UN staff in central Africa
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnamese Lt Col Nguyen Thi Lien has taken it upon herself to help out – by making masks for her colleagues stationed in Central Africa. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 8
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Export of drugs used for COVID-19 treatment to be resumed

Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
Students return to school with anti-droplet face shields
SOCIETYicon  09/05/2020 

In an effort to prevent coronavirus spread, many schools are telling their students to wear anti droplet face shields.

Domestic passenger transportation services resume from May 8
Domestic passenger transportation services resume from May 8
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Domestic passenger transportation services will resume from 0:00 on May 8 to meet people's traveling demand as the COVID-19 epidemic is under control in Vietnam, said the Ministry of Transport.

Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway
Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is planning to build a riverside road connecting with the Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway.

Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/05/2020 

66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. 

Seventeen imported COVID-19 cases reported on May 7
Seventeen imported COVID-19 cases reported on May 7
SOCIETYicon  07/05/2020 

Vietnam recorded 17 more imported COVID-19 cases as of 6pm on May 7, raising the total to 288.

Road vehicles to be under scrutiny from mid-May
Road vehicles to be under scrutiny from mid-May
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Traffic police forces will launch a month-long campaign nationwide from May 15 to June 14 to investigate and punish transport infringements and restore transport safety.

Vietnam has no coronavirus curve to flatten, say doctors
Vietnam has no coronavirus curve to flatten, say doctors
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Infectious disease doctors discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Vietnam and how it differs from other parts of the world with Health & Life newspaper.

Vietnam to promote pig farming
Vietnam to promote pig farming
SOCIETYicon  08/05/2020 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong called for the country's pig farmers to redevelop their stocks safely and quickly during a conference on Wednesday.

