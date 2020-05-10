VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade

The feasibility study for Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runway upgrade has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.

According to the study proposed by Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure, the project would cost VND2 trillion (USD86.95 million) sourced from the state budget.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport

Of the sum, VND1.5 trillion will be used for the construction and VND182 billion will be for equipment purchase.

The restoration of runway 25R/07L to serve new-generation aircrafts with a higher capacity would take around six months. Meanwhile, the other supporting facilities would be built within 14 months.

At present, two runways of Tan Son Nhat Airport, are 365 metres from each other, which can serve around 231,000 takeoffs and landings with a total 36-38 million of passengers annually.

But in reality, the runways have to serve aircrafts which are much bigger and heavier than expected, causing the serious overloading. This has resulted in the runway deterioration.

The runway upgrade is aimed to raise Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s capacity to 50 million passengers per year.

The Ministry of Transport earlier confirmed that the ministry would be the investor in the runway upgrade project at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports. Dtinews

Nhu Quynh

